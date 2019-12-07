I suffer from back pain, the screaming agony type. Sometimes I enjoy long periods when I hardly notice it. Other times it effectively cripples me. There is no position that doesn't hurt. I can barely raise myself from bed or chair.
Recently I had an accident that set it off again. I have been living on pain killers. Previous doctor visits went nowhere. At one point I visited a chiropractor who administered a form of acupressure with a tapping device. I don't know if it did any good at all. At that time the pain was already diminishing again and there was no obvious connection between that and the therapy. I tend to be sceptical of 'alternative' therapies but am at the point where I will try anything that promises relief.
I am considering trying an osteopath or other therapist who is more hands on than the tapper. I feel like I need some kind of powerful massage to make any difference, though I don't really know. My back is incredibly stiff and sore, even when it isn't sending jolts of stabbing pain up my spine. I would be interested to hear about the experiences of others with this sort of thing.