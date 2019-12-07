Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 261626 7-Dec-2019 10:34
I suffer from back pain, the screaming agony type. Sometimes I enjoy long periods when I hardly notice it. Other times it effectively cripples me. There is no position that doesn't hurt. I can barely raise myself from bed or chair. 

 

Recently I had an accident that set it off again. I have been living on pain killers. Previous doctor visits went nowhere. At one point I visited a chiropractor who administered a form of acupressure with a tapping device. I don't know if it did any good at all. At that time the pain was already diminishing again and there was no obvious connection between that and the therapy. I tend to be sceptical of 'alternative' therapies but am at the point where I will try anything that promises relief. 

 

I am considering trying an osteopath or other therapist who is more hands on than the tapper. I feel like I need some kind of powerful massage to make any difference, though I don't really know. My back is incredibly stiff and sore, even when it isn't sending jolts of stabbing pain up my spine. I would be interested to hear about the experiences of others with this sort of thing.

 

 




  # 2369963 7-Dec-2019 10:52
3 people support this post
I have suffered from back pain since I was 11 or so. It's was like clockwork for a long long time (every 6 weeks or so for 2-4 days). I had spent probably 50K on various osteopaths, and Chiropractors and other people like them. My GP had no idea what to do, which was strange because when I found the right person to help, it all seemed so simple in retrospect. I was talking to a customer of mine who was a doctor and he suggested I went to a Muscoluskeletal specialist. 

 

First thing he asked was where my imaging was? I was confused! No-one ever asked that before. He couldn't believe in nearly 20 years I had never been sent for an x-ray or MRI. 

 

Second visit after that he said I had less liquid between my discs which meant all my loading movements on my back were magnified between 6 and 20x  and that I needed to train my muscles to protect me as a result. On top of this, my muscles would clamp to protect me, too slowly, actually trapping the nerve!

 

He sent me off to my local bodytech gym and physio to use their $1m back machine which isolates your core muscles and then works just those. Then I did the Gyms specialist core program for 6 weeks. 

 

I haven't had regular back pain in over 10 years!!! I get the occasional flair usually if I have got a long time without working my core. 

 

Back Pain can be varied in it's causes, but the doctor who finally got to the bottom of the issue for me said well over 80% of cases he seems would be helped with better core strength. 

 

There are lots of free videos on youtube that are gentle and able to be done by people of all ages, fitness levels and sizes, though I wouldn't recommend those until you have confirmed your issue isn't something more serious in case you make things worse (though it's somewhat unlikely). 

 

 

 

I hope that helps. Back Pain is a miserable experience, along with sea sickness and kidney stones! 

 

 

 

Nb : I am not a Doctor and my advice should not be taken in place of proper medical advise. 

 

 

 

I'd be happy to share the name of the guy I saw, though he is in Auckland. To be fair, if he had been in Norway and I knew he could have helped me the way he did, I'd have been on a plane even if it took me to my last $1 :) 

 

 



  # 2369965 7-Dec-2019 11:00
Thanks for the suggestions. I don't know what resources are available where I live, but I will look into it.

 

 




  # 2369966 7-Dec-2019 11:02
It's worth noting that "chronic" or continuous pain, likely has a much different solution to incident-based pain (embarrassingly, I have hurt my back doing mundane things like tying my shoelace, or drying my hair vigorously with a towel). 



  # 2370015 7-Dec-2019 11:37
I seem to have both types. It is acute, in the sense that it isn't always constant, but once triggered, it doesn't let up and can be continuous for days or weeks.

 

 




  # 2370058 7-Dec-2019 14:58
I find a good Osteopath can really help with mild to moderate pain. You tend to have 30 minute sessions, longer to start with. They want you in, fixed, and out, not hanging around for years coming in twice a week.

 

Chiropractors IMHO are charlatans who's main aim is to get you in and out as quickly as possible extracting as much money from you as possible. Sessions tend to be as short as 2-4 minutes, and you can be in three times a week for months.

 

What @networkn said makes more sense for serious issues.

  # 2370059 7-Dec-2019 15:13
Relatively mild issues for me which are easily aggravated by a few bumps in the road while driving. Best advice I got was use a cushion behind the back while driving. It made a massive difference. It's the kind of thing where you don't get issues on the day and then several days later have to think back your actions of the last few days.

Personally had a lot of guess work and generalisations from GPs and physios. I expect most of it is correct. All the same I would love to get imaging to know the exact details and any other factors.

The odd occasion I've had voltaren I've found it very easy to injure as it tends to reduce the feedback loop. It's a mild issue and not necessary for me unless I do something very silly.

  # 2370060 7-Dec-2019 15:26
Have you tried an Inversion Table? I found that to be useful in removing pressure off my damaged disc.

 
 
 
 


  # 2370113 7-Dec-2019 20:36
One person supports this post
Here is something that might help:

https://www.amazon.com/Treat-Your-Back-Robin-McKenzie/dp/0987650408

  # 2370128 7-Dec-2019 21:01
3 people support this post
Without a diagnosis amateur medical advice is very risky and may result in injury or exacerbation of any conditions. See your GP and get referrals to specialists. A tech forum is not the place to seek medical advice.




  # 2370172 7-Dec-2019 21:54
I have been to more than one GP for this. None have helped. That is why I posted here.

 

 




  # 2370174 7-Dec-2019 21:59
2 people support this post
Rikkitic:

 

I have been to more than one GP for this. None have helped. That is why I posted here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

You need to ask your GP for a specialist referral. If it's long term and there is consistent pain over a period of time, then I'd skip a physio and head for a more advanced diagnostician.

 

 

  # 2370298 8-Dec-2019 07:17
jonherries: Here is something that might help:

https://www.amazon.com/Treat-Your-Back-Robin-McKenzie/dp/0987650408

 

 

 

+1 for this book - changed my life for me.

 

In my 20s I suffered from recurrent sciatica. Acupuncture - useless, chiropractor (crack, crack) even worse.

 

In frustration I stumped up the cash for private MRI, and had just come out of a depressing talk with the ortho surgeon about whether I should go ahead with the surgery or not. Then coincidentally saw this book on display at local library next day.

 

Got it out, read and did the exercises (and still do to this day) and have been pain free for over 15 years.

 

I think the central issue with most providers is that they are so concerned with the legitimacy of their own methods that they focus on the equipment or exercise without giving you insight into the anatomical origin of the problem, that is, the natural curvature of the spine or "Lordosis".

 

In contrast this book does outline that crucial baseline for understanding. Then gives you the exercises to follow.

 

We need to understand that, much like a house or car you need to do REGULAR maintenance on the spinal lordosis otherwise you get the back pain. Sadly, without that insight, it becomes all too easy for sufferers to neglect their spinal maintenance, their pain goes away for a little while but comes back after a while because they've stopped their exercises, then they think "well that didn't work", and keep looking for another solution.  

 

As other posters have inferred, there's a multi-faceted approach involved for best results - not only these regular back exercises play a part, but I've also tried to keep my weight down to reduce the load on my back. I've become far more aware of my poor posture when walking/sitting and correcting it. Have strengthened my core to assist my back strength, and I've read up on Health & Safety manual handling techniques to reduce chances of a incident.

 

Good luck to you it is an ongoing path.    

  # 2370348 8-Dec-2019 08:45
Another recommendation for a specialist opinion, together with CT Scan/MRI. Recurrent back pain can be a symptom of various disease processes, as well as musculo-skeletal abnormalities. I have had personal experience, resulting in curative surgery 20 years ago.

 

 

 

Edit- That is not me on the walking frame in the icon!!

  # 2405223 23-Jan-2020 12:17
I'm in the same boat - have had chronic pain after an accident so have tried many different things. I was going to an Osteo which I rated for a few days of pain relief, but am currently trying a Chiropractor to see if I get longer term results.

 


For immediate pain relief (not in the form of meds) I have to say a Shakti mat has saved me. Its a spiky mat that you lie on and it increases blood flow to the area. I lay on it for 20mins and feel so much better after (especially after a long day - it helps me sleep). Though be careful first time you use it, the increased blood flow can energize you which is not good before bed time (first few times just do it earlier in the day until you get used to it).

 

A swiss ball has also helped soften the impact of sitting. I switch between standing, swiss ball and my chair at work and swiss ball always feels most comfortable.

 

Then finally, core strengthening and a good stretch. I googled some stretches to do and came across some on YouTube. In combination with core strengthening to help with back support i'm finding this has helped. Either way the stretches feel good.

 

 

 

Good luck!

