I have suffered from back pain since I was 11 or so. It's was like clockwork for a long long time (every 6 weeks or so for 2-4 days). I had spent probably 50K on various osteopaths, and Chiropractors and other people like them. My GP had no idea what to do, which was strange because when I found the right person to help, it all seemed so simple in retrospect. I was talking to a customer of mine who was a doctor and he suggested I went to a Muscoluskeletal specialist.

First thing he asked was where my imaging was? I was confused! No-one ever asked that before. He couldn't believe in nearly 20 years I had never been sent for an x-ray or MRI.

Second visit after that he said I had less liquid between my discs which meant all my loading movements on my back were magnified between 6 and 20x and that I needed to train my muscles to protect me as a result. On top of this, my muscles would clamp to protect me, too slowly, actually trapping the nerve!

He sent me off to my local bodytech gym and physio to use their $1m back machine which isolates your core muscles and then works just those. Then I did the Gyms specialist core program for 6 weeks.

I haven't had regular back pain in over 10 years!!! I get the occasional flair usually if I have got a long time without working my core.

Back Pain can be varied in it's causes, but the doctor who finally got to the bottom of the issue for me said well over 80% of cases he seems would be helped with better core strength.

There are lots of free videos on youtube that are gentle and able to be done by people of all ages, fitness levels and sizes, though I wouldn't recommend those until you have confirmed your issue isn't something more serious in case you make things worse (though it's somewhat unlikely).

I hope that helps. Back Pain is a miserable experience, along with sea sickness and kidney stones!

Nb : I am not a Doctor and my advice should not be taken in place of proper medical advise.

I'd be happy to share the name of the guy I saw, though he is in Auckland. To be fair, if he had been in Norway and I knew he could have helped me the way he did, I'd have been on a plane even if it took me to my last $1 :)