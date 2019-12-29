I have just returned to Apple after about 6 years using Android.

That isn't the point of the post however.

I am left with my Samsung Galaxy watch, which whilst it will do some things with iOS, won't do all that it used to do with my Galaxy phones.

I dislike the Apple Watch - the battery life is hopeless and the square design does not do it for me at all.

What options are easily available which offer reasonable iOS integration and look like a watch not some prop from a 70's space adventure?

Ideally (minimum)

Count steps, calories etc

Be at least waterproof enough to swim with

At least show basic SMS/Alarms/Events from the phone

At least several days (ideally more) between charges

The two I have seen are the Withings Steel HR and one or two of the Suunto watches, although they have far more sports stuff on than I would ever use and aren't inexpensive.

What have I missed?