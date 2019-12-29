Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wearable suggestions please.


# 262012 29-Dec-2019 23:05
I have just returned to Apple after about 6 years using Android.

 

That isn't the point of the post however.

 

I am left with my Samsung Galaxy watch, which whilst it will do some things with iOS, won't do all that it used to do with my Galaxy phones.

 

I dislike the Apple Watch - the battery life is hopeless and the square design does not do it for me at all.

 

What options are easily available which offer reasonable iOS integration and look like a watch not some prop from a 70's space adventure?

 

 

 

Ideally (minimum)

 

 

 

Count steps, calories etc

 

Be at least waterproof enough to swim with

 

At least show basic SMS/Alarms/Events from the phone

 

At least several days (ideally more) between charges

 

 

 

The two I have seen are the Withings Steel HR and one or two of the Suunto watches, although they have far more sports stuff on than I would ever use and aren't inexpensive.

 

 

 

What have I missed?





  # 2382694 29-Dec-2019 23:11
Garmin watches do all of this.  I have a 645m which I love.  





  # 2382700 29-Dec-2019 23:48
stocksp:

Garmin watches do all of this.  I have a 645m which I love.  



I have the Forerunner 935 which I love. Check out dcrainmaker.com. He does impartial reviews on all the wearables.

 
 
 
 


  # 2382705 30-Dec-2019 00:22
Huawei Watch GT / GT2

