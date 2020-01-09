Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262184 9-Jan-2020 10:58
During a recent stay in Otago, I was unpleasantly surprised to notice just how many people smoke. Central Dunedin was particularly bad. It was pretty much impossible to walk 3 minutes without cigarette smoke wafting in your face, and the Octagen was the worst of all, with people smoking outside pretty much all the restaurants. Vaping seemed popular, but less prevalent than say, Auckland or Christchurch based on recent experience. I was probably even more noticeable because the city was pretty much deserted.

 

Is it a known "smokers" hot spot?

 

Malaysia and Germany (less so Paris) were the last time I saw this.

 

 

  # 2388981 9-Jan-2020 12:29
One person supports this post
When I lived there it certainly wasn't the case.

 

Sadly, these sort of observations will be anecdotal at best... kind of like saying 'Auckland drivers are worse at using their indicators than Nelson drivers' etc.

  # 2388989 9-Jan-2020 12:37
I find it very much depends on what cruise ship is in.

 
 
 
 




  # 2388990 9-Jan-2020 12:40
djtOtago:

 

I find it very much depends on what cruise ship is in.

 

 

There were a lot of them (cruise ships), but most of the ones I noticed, seemed to be locals.

  # 2388997 9-Jan-2020 12:50
About one in 10 Dunedin locals smoke:
https://www.orc.govt.nz/news-and-events/news-and-media-releases/2019/july/hub-now-smokefree



  # 2389009 9-Jan-2020 12:53
halper86: About one in 10 Dunedin locals smoke:
https://www.orc.govt.nz/news-and-events/news-and-media-releases/2019/july/hub-now-smokefree

 

Hmm and 12.9% in Auckland. I guess those ones that do are in areas I don't spend any time in. I am surprised that the number is higher honestly.

 

 

 

 

  # 2389011 9-Jan-2020 12:56
I went camping recently with a crowd in dunback, near Dunedin and was suprised how all of the adults and even a few of the teens were smoking



  # 2389014 9-Jan-2020 12:58
halper86: I went camping recently with a crowd in dunback, near Dunedin and was suprised how all of the adults and even a few of the teens were smoking

 

We did the Otago rail trail, when we stopped at local places to stay and eat, the numbers were a lot higher than 10% that's for certain.

 

 

