During a recent stay in Otago, I was unpleasantly surprised to notice just how many people smoke. Central Dunedin was particularly bad. It was pretty much impossible to walk 3 minutes without cigarette smoke wafting in your face, and the Octagen was the worst of all, with people smoking outside pretty much all the restaurants. Vaping seemed popular, but less prevalent than say, Auckland or Christchurch based on recent experience. I was probably even more noticeable because the city was pretty much deserted.

Is it a known "smokers" hot spot?

Malaysia and Germany (less so Paris) were the last time I saw this.