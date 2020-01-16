Shameless plug but a very important one that quite possibly affects many of us either directly or indirectly.

Friends of mine Julian and Millie Cox are fighting a big battle to raise awareness to get Pharmac to double the budget to give kiwis access to drugs that may make a big difference to people's lives. They are riding from Dunedin on a tandem bike towing a coffin, via Bluff, via Lumsden around the mountains - Queenstown etc - Central South Island - Kaikoura to Wellington to deliver their message along with signatures collected along the way.

Their daughter, Rachael has cystic fibrosis. So this mission for them is very important.

Head over to rip.kiwi to have a good read of their story. Also a good running story of their journey so far with a few smile moments!

And please take a moment to sign the petition.

Thanks :-)