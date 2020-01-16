Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness Riding To Wellington Petition to double Pharmac's budget


# 264326 16-Jan-2020 13:44
Shameless plug but a very important one that quite possibly affects many of us either directly or indirectly.

 

Friends of mine Julian and Millie Cox are fighting a big battle to raise awareness to get Pharmac to double the budget to give kiwis access to drugs that may make a big difference to people's lives. They are riding from Dunedin on a tandem bike towing a coffin, via Bluff, via Lumsden around the mountains - Queenstown etc - Central South Island - Kaikoura to Wellington to deliver their message along with signatures collected along the way.

 

Their daughter,  Rachael has cystic fibrosis. So this mission for them is very important.

 

Head over to rip.kiwi to have a good read of their story. Also a good running story of their journey so far with a few smile moments!

 

And please take a moment to sign the petition.

 

Thanks :-)

 

 

  # 2399053 16-Jan-2020 14:21
Are they calling for an increase in tax to pay for it?

 

Im not being difficult but the money has to come from somewhere otherwise its just a case of the money being taken from someone else.

 

In the absence of increasing funds to spend it will come down to a judgement issue of costs vrs benefits which presumably is one of the issues with funding drugs for conditions like CF.

 

Do we spend the money on CF drugs or dialysis etc.

 

 

 

When electioneering comes up later this year, there will be all sorts of calls and promises for extra funding, but at the same time calls for taxes to be cut or things made GST free.

 

 

 

I just wish next time a journalist is interviewing someone, lobbying for extra funding they ask "so are you calling for an increase in tax to fund XYZ".

 

Unpalatable but it has the ring of honesty. Things cost money. If you want more of anything the funds have to come from someone either directly or via reduced services to someone else. "being more efficient" is dodging the issue..

