Greetings all

Ok Fitbit Charge HR, it seems to be stuck in a loop showing a half complete progress bar and after 5 or so minute an exclamation mark appear on top of it then it goes blank it then loops again and again and again and again and again etc

I have tried the trouble shooting steps,

When i do the troubleshooting (forget and re-add the fitbit) it tells me it is finishing the update and then its already to go, the only problem is, it isn't, it has had zero effect on the fitbit, the screen at no pint shows anything else apart from the progress bar

I am just wondering if there is an actual person here who has had the same issue and if they managed to solve it