According to this item on CNN, junk food diets in countries like the USA and New Zealand are destroying the ability to reproduce. An excerpt:

"Total sperm count in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand dropped by up to 60% in the 38 years between 1973 and 2011, research found -- an acceleration of a trend that began in the 1940s. More recent studies show the trend is continuing."

Maybe something to think about next time you chomp into that whopper.