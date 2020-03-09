Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
18 posts

Geek


#268267 9-Mar-2020 13:38
Hi

 

I couldn't find any shops with hand sanitiser, if you know any place let me know. Online or Auckland.

 

 

 

Thanks

4095 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2435011 9-Mar-2020 13:41
Use Soap? Soap is the only thing that will effectively wash your hands best. Not sure why people are going crazy over sanitizer and toilet papers.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

xpd

Arrma Basher
10362 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2435013 9-Mar-2020 13:44
Soap is good as sanitizer. Just maintain common sense and you'll be fine.

 

Overuse is bad though, so use in moderation.

 

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Arrma RC Owner ? Check out Arrma Addicts Auckland

 
 
 
 


3061 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2435014 9-Mar-2020 13:46
billgates:

 

Use Soap? Soap is the only thing that will effectively wash your hands best. Not sure why people are going crazy over sanitizer and toilet papers.

 

 

Soap beats sanitizer, but I've yet to find a way to take my hand basin onto the train or into the car ...

 

If sanitizer does find its way back into stores, it would be great if sales were rationed to protect the rational citizen from the hoarding irrational.

15701 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2435015 9-Mar-2020 13:46
Soap with good technique is more effective than hand sanitiser. I saw a news article once where hands were cleaned with soap or with hand sanitiser, vs not washed, and they watched what grew. The soap one was best.

 

Washing your hands properly can take a full minute. Instructions here from the WHO.

1621 posts

Uber Geek


  #2435016 9-Mar-2020 13:46
billgates:

 

Use Soap? Soap is the only thing that will effectively wash your hands best. Not sure why people are going crazy over sanitizer and toilet papers.

 



This, the MoH has guidelines on how to do it properly.  https://www.health.govt.nz/your-health/healthy-living/good-hygiene/hand-washing

As for the sanatiser, I have heard there is non in NZ, and that suppliers are having trouble getting it in.  You could may the HUGE markup people are asking on Trademe, but I wouldn't support those sellers personally.  eBay has banned sales of it and masks due to price gouging.

734 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2435023 9-Mar-2020 14:03
Chemist Warehouse Newmarket had stock last night. $15 for 200ml bottles, max 1 per person.

