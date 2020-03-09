Hi
I couldn't find any shops with hand sanitiser, if you know any place let me know. Online or Auckland.
Thanks
Use Soap? Soap is the only thing that will effectively wash your hands best. Not sure why people are going crazy over sanitizer and toilet papers.
Soap is good as sanitizer. Just maintain common sense and you'll be fine.
Overuse is bad though, so use in moderation.
Soap beats sanitizer, but I've yet to find a way to take my hand basin onto the train or into the car ...
If sanitizer does find its way back into stores, it would be great if sales were rationed to protect the rational citizen from the hoarding irrational.
Soap with good technique is more effective than hand sanitiser. I saw a news article once where hands were cleaned with soap or with hand sanitiser, vs not washed, and they watched what grew. The soap one was best.
Washing your hands properly can take a full minute. Instructions here from the WHO.
Chemist Warehouse Newmarket had stock last night. $15 for 200ml bottles, max 1 per person.