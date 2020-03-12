Good evening, hoping to get some recommendations, advice, reviews etc on wearable (or wearables), I have a cheap Fitbit (like $40 on TradeMe) at the moment that I use when running or hiking, but it's not very accurate for tracking heart rate. It also records sleep stats which does seem to be reasonably accurate, but I'm looking for more.

This is for an Android phone.

Re fitness I'm mainly just looking for something accurate with heart rate (Moreso when exercising) and ideally gives times spent in different heart rate zones.

Been able to track distance run would be nice.

On the sleep side of it,

First is to measure sleep stats, like deep sleep, REM, light sleep.

Second is an alarm feature that wakes you up within a set window of time when you at your lightest sleep state.

Seems to be that the last one is hard to find, I know devices do or have existed but haven't found one that sounds good.

Hoping someone has some recommendations,

Cheers