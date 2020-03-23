Geektastic:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Things To Do In Self Isolation


#268511 23-Mar-2020 13:31
It seems likely some or all of us will end up spending time at home.

It’s important to stay positive, not get bored and to look forward with determination to the end of all this.

Given we will have time to fill, perhaps people might want to share ideas or books to read, films to watch, online courses they will do or whatever?

I’ll probably read, something I do a lot anyway. When I’ve finished what I’m reading now (the final book in a trilogy of heroic derring-do by Bartle Bull. First book is called The White Rhino) I’ve decided to read The Pickwick Papers by Dickens.

I’ll probably subscribe to Disney + and watch Mandalorian too.

What’s everyone else planning?





  #2444509 23-Mar-2020 13:42
It's important to stay positive

 

 

 

 

Hey man, I don't know about you but *I* plan on recovering.




  #2444529 23-Mar-2020 14:08
Try to not lose my job

 
 
 
 


  #2444531 23-Mar-2020 14:14
Trying hard to keep my mobility going as I don't want to lose what I have gained this year.




  #2444535 23-Mar-2020 14:24
MikeB4: Trying hard to keep my mobility going as I don't want to lose what I have gained this year.

 

 

 

Jacinda says you're still allowed to go for a walk (like, literally, I heard her say that a few minutes ago in the press conference).




  #2444538 23-Mar-2020 14:27
I'm just looking forward to the reactions of Liverpool fans when this all blows over and there's no Premier League title...




  #2444540 23-Mar-2020 14:29
@SaltyNZ I am at risk due to suppressed immune system so I have been in isolation. This means my gate is as far as I can go. We are fortunate to have larger grounds so I can journey around the garden.




  #2444547 23-Mar-2020 14:35
MikeB4: @SaltyNZ I am at risk due to suppressed immune system so I have been in isolation. This means my gate is as far as I can go. We are fortunate to have larger grounds so I can journey around the garden.

 

 

 

Ah, bugger ... stay safe, mate.




  #2444552 23-Mar-2020 14:37
SaltyNZ:


It's important to stay positive



 


Hey man, I don't know about you but *I* plan on recovering.



Quite so. However, we’ll have plenty of time to fill.

It’s already having an effect. Vodafone call quality here today is abysmal, presumably due to extra load.





  #2444555 23-Mar-2020 14:40
I was planning on finishing some of my DIY projects ... however I'm guessing I'm not going to be able to pop to Mitre10 for supplies ... d'oh!

 

Realistically though, I'll be finishing some of the DIY projects that can be finished, getting into reading some books ... and enjoying working from home ...



  #2444556 23-Mar-2020 14:41
NumPy:

Try to not lose my job



You’re not alone in that aim!





  #2444557 23-Mar-2020 14:42
Geektastic:

Quite so. However, we’ll have plenty of time to fill.

It’s already having an effect. Vodafone call quality here today is abysmal, presumably due to extra load.

 

 

 

It's all of us at the moment. The last press conference itself literally pushed things that were on the brink, over the edge. We've got everyone working on it.




  #2444561 23-Mar-2020 14:47
Well there is going to be one hell of a lot of new babies being born in 9 months time that's for sure.




  #2444566 23-Mar-2020 14:48
JaseNZ:

 

Well there is going to be one hell of a lot of new babies being born in 9 months time that's for sure.

 

 

 

 

Their great grandparents might be able to say 'OK, boomer' to them when they're playing up.




  #2444568 23-Mar-2020 14:49
I'm actually curious as to what sort of productive work I am expected to get done in the next 4 weeks...

 

 




  #2444571 23-Mar-2020 14:53
My has received calls about every 5 minutes or so today. Her work has got busier. I will need to book appointments to talk to her.




