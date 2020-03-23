Ok so I'll ask the question many people are thinking... with everything closed are there any options in terms of getting yummi meals delivered? xD
Mike
Retired IT Manager.
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.
Be it ever so humble, there is no place like home.
MadEngineer: If you’re living in a hotel with a kettle filled from the bathroom how do you eat?
Make some toasties under the iron?
Buy a $12 toasted sandwich machine from The Warehouse of K Mart.
If it fits between two slices of bread you can make a toasted sandwich out of it.
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
hio77: Personally we popped out this afternoon and grabbed an extra appliance or two. I'm pretty handy in the kitchen. So our plan is simply to cook and freeze/reheat as required
Which is great for me. I don't do well at cooking small.
Me too, I hate going through an hour of prep and cooking for a single meal that takes you 10 minutes to consume. I like to cook two or three times a week in bulk, maybe more so now I'm stuck at home :(
hio77: Personally we popped out this afternoon and grabbed an extra appliance or two. I'm pretty handy in the kitchen. So our plan is simply to cook and freeze/reheat as required
Which is great for me. I don't do well at cooking small.
Me too. Grab the packet, search the fine print, 25 minutes at 200C. I may look at doing a book soon. Maybe a TV show. World is my oyster....
tdgeek:
hio77: Personally we popped out this afternoon and grabbed an extra appliance or two. I'm pretty handy in the kitchen. So our plan is simply to cook and freeze/reheat as required
Which is great for me. I don't do well at cooking small.
Me too. Grab the packet, search the fine print, 25 minutes at 200C. I may look at doing a book soon. Maybe a TV show. World is my oyster....
search the fine print? ha. that's so not me. i just go by smell and taste.
I've always had a fair palet for cooking, but working in a kitchen for a few years broadened me a tad.
Very useful for when you get home and the partner goes i think i broke dinner..
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
Intravix:
hio77: Personally we popped out this afternoon and grabbed an extra appliance or two. I'm pretty handy in the kitchen. So our plan is simply to cook and freeze/reheat as required
Which is great for me. I don't do well at cooking small.
Me too, I hate going through an hour of prep and cooking for a single meal that takes you 10 minutes to consume. I like to cook two or three times a week in bulk, maybe more so now I'm stuck at home :(
We've been at home for a week now (including the kids). Cooking is a welcome task to have in our routine now we don't go out.
I am fortunate enough to be a decent enough cook, with some nice toys including a Traeger Pellet Grill, and a freezer of meat I haven't had a moment this year to even look at. Once the "getting people home and working" crazy hours slow down, I expect to have some time to get something delicious happening.
I am only worried at this point, about having to fend off my neighbours via social distancing.
networkn:
I am fortunate enough to be a decent enough cook, with some nice toys including a Traeger Pellet Grill, and a freezer of meat I haven't had a moment this year to even look at. Once the "getting people home and working" crazy hours slow down, I expect to have some time to get something delicious happening.
I am only worried at this point, about having to fend off my neighbours via social distancing.
Being at home is good for smoking (meat of course 😀). I did my first half decent brisket on the Weber the other day, we didn't end up eating it until the next day as it wasn't tender enough until 9pm but still very tasty...
Handle9:
networkn:
I am fortunate enough to be a decent enough cook, with some nice toys including a Traeger Pellet Grill, and a freezer of meat I haven't had a moment this year to even look at. Once the "getting people home and working" crazy hours slow down, I expect to have some time to get something delicious happening.
I am only worried at this point, about having to fend off my neighbours via social distancing.
Being at home is good for smoking (meat of course 😀). I did my first half decent brisket on the Weber the other day, we didn't end up eating it until the next day as it wasn't tender enough until 9pm but still very tasty...
I have some Wagyu Brisket in the freezer I am very excited about :)
We very rarely get take aways as we both cook , So are all takeaways closing including drive throughs at the main chains ie , kfc, mcd's, subway etc.
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
We have no takeaways to close out here!