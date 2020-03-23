Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268519 23-Mar-2020 18:44
Ok so I'll ask the question many people are thinking... with everything closed are there any options in terms of getting yummi meals delivered? xD

  #2444791 23-Mar-2020 18:49
Takeaways from your kitchen to dinning room are unaffected and way better. This new fangled home cooking might even take off.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

Be it ever so humble, there is no place like home.

  #2444794 23-Mar-2020 18:52
If you’re living in a hotel with a kettle filled from the bathroom how do you eat?

Make some toasties under the iron?

 
 
 
 


  #2444826 23-Mar-2020 19:21
MadEngineer: If you’re living in a hotel with a kettle filled from the bathroom how do you eat?

Make some toasties under the iron?

 

Buy a $12 toasted sandwich machine from The Warehouse of K Mart.

 

If it fits between two slices of bread you can make a toasted sandwich out of it.

 

 

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
  #2444833 23-Mar-2020 19:25
Personally we popped out this afternoon and grabbed an extra appliance or two. I'm pretty handy in the kitchen. So our plan is simply to cook and freeze/reheat as required

Which is great for me. I don't do well at cooking small.




  #2444840 23-Mar-2020 19:33
hio77: Personally we popped out this afternoon and grabbed an extra appliance or two. I'm pretty handy in the kitchen. So our plan is simply to cook and freeze/reheat as required

Which is great for me. I don't do well at cooking small.

 

 

 

Me too, I hate going through an hour of prep and cooking for a single meal that takes you 10 minutes to consume. I like to cook two or three times a week in bulk, maybe more so now I'm stuck at home :(

  #2444843 23-Mar-2020 19:36
hio77: Personally we popped out this afternoon and grabbed an extra appliance or two. I'm pretty handy in the kitchen. So our plan is simply to cook and freeze/reheat as required

Which is great for me. I don't do well at cooking small.

 

Me too. Grab the packet, search the fine print, 25 minutes at 200C. I may look at doing a book soon. Maybe a TV show. World is my oyster....

  #2444846 23-Mar-2020 19:40
tdgeek:

 

hio77: Personally we popped out this afternoon and grabbed an extra appliance or two. I'm pretty handy in the kitchen. So our plan is simply to cook and freeze/reheat as required

Which is great for me. I don't do well at cooking small.

 

Me too. Grab the packet, search the fine print, 25 minutes at 200C. I may look at doing a book soon. Maybe a TV show. World is my oyster....

 

 

search the fine print? ha. that's so not me. i just go by smell and taste.

 

 

 

I've always had a fair palet for cooking, but working in a kitchen for a few years broadened me a tad.

 

Very useful for when you get home and the partner goes i think i broke dinner..




  #2444851 23-Mar-2020 19:46
Haven’t had a takeaway at home in at least 12 years.





  #2444856 23-Mar-2020 19:49
I will admit to panic visiting my favorite dumpling place this evening though...




  #2444865 23-Mar-2020 19:56
Intravix:

 

hio77: Personally we popped out this afternoon and grabbed an extra appliance or two. I'm pretty handy in the kitchen. So our plan is simply to cook and freeze/reheat as required

Which is great for me. I don't do well at cooking small.

 

 

 

Me too, I hate going through an hour of prep and cooking for a single meal that takes you 10 minutes to consume. I like to cook two or three times a week in bulk, maybe more so now I'm stuck at home :(

 

 

We've been at home for a week now (including the kids). Cooking is a welcome task to have in our routine now we don't go out.

  #2444892 23-Mar-2020 20:32
I am fortunate enough to be a decent enough cook, with some nice toys including a Traeger Pellet Grill, and a freezer of meat I haven't had a moment this year to even look at. Once the "getting people home and working" crazy hours slow down, I expect to have some time to get something delicious happening. 

 

I am only worried at this point, about having to fend off my neighbours via social distancing. 

 

 

  #2444934 23-Mar-2020 20:37
networkn:

 

I am fortunate enough to be a decent enough cook, with some nice toys including a Traeger Pellet Grill, and a freezer of meat I haven't had a moment this year to even look at. Once the "getting people home and working" crazy hours slow down, I expect to have some time to get something delicious happening. 

 

I am only worried at this point, about having to fend off my neighbours via social distancing. 

 

 

Being at home is good for smoking (meat of course 😀). I did my first half decent brisket on the Weber the other day, we didn't end up eating it until the next day as it wasn't tender enough until 9pm but still very tasty...

  #2444937 23-Mar-2020 20:44
Handle9:

 

networkn:

 

I am fortunate enough to be a decent enough cook, with some nice toys including a Traeger Pellet Grill, and a freezer of meat I haven't had a moment this year to even look at. Once the "getting people home and working" crazy hours slow down, I expect to have some time to get something delicious happening. 

 

I am only worried at this point, about having to fend off my neighbours via social distancing. 

 

 

Being at home is good for smoking (meat of course 😀). I did my first half decent brisket on the Weber the other day, we didn't end up eating it until the next day as it wasn't tender enough until 9pm but still very tasty...

 

 

 

 

I have some Wagyu Brisket in the freezer I am very excited about :) 

 

 

  #2444947 23-Mar-2020 21:04
We very rarely get take aways as we both cook , So are all takeaways closing including drive throughs at the main chains ie , kfc, mcd's, subway etc.




  #2444964 23-Mar-2020 21:36
We have no takeaways to close out here!





