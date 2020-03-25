I don't know which ones are open, but it really does need to be limited to truly essential services. To me this doesn't include most online stores, as someone still needs to pick the order, and someone needs to dispatch it, someone needs to deliver it. Everyone who is part of the delivery chain is not at home.

Couriers are classed as an essential service, but how many of the goods they are delivering are actually essential?

It seems like a lot of businesses are classing themselves as essential services when the just aren't (see The Warehouse).