3736 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#268549 25-Mar-2020 14:02
#268549 25-Mar-2020 14:02

I thought as we start the nationwide lockdown it would be good to start a thread for us to share what's open and what stores are taking online orders.

 

As the situation evolves we can update accordingly.

Create new topic



Stay home


3736 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2446315 25-Mar-2020 14:27
Send private message quote this post

I'll start...

 

 

 

You will know pharmacies are open. For those not wanting to go out, Chemist Warehouse is taking online orders.

Banana?
4947 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2446327 25-Mar-2020 14:45
Send private message quote this post

Warehouse and Noel Leeming - not opening, no online

 

JB HiFi - Online ordering available, but won't ship till after lockdown.

 
 
 
 


2962 posts

Uber Geek


  #2446369 25-Mar-2020 14:49
Send private message quote this post

I don't know which ones are open, but it really does need to be limited to truly essential services. To me this doesn't include most online stores, as someone still needs to pick the order, and someone needs to dispatch it, someone needs to deliver it. Everyone who is part of the delivery chain is not at home.

 

Couriers are classed as an essential service, but how many of the goods they are delivering are actually essential?

 

It seems like a lot of businesses are classing themselves as essential services when the just aren't (see The Warehouse).

 

 

2515 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2446371 25-Mar-2020 14:49
Send private message quote this post

PB Tech. Taking orders today - hoping to get them out today. If not - wait until after lockdown. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

 

Handsome Dan is currently WFH.

 

Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.

2962 posts

Uber Geek


  #2446373 25-Mar-2020 14:50
Send private message quote this post

trig42:

 

Warehouse and Noel Leeming - not opening, no online

 

JB HiFi - Online ordering available, but won't ship till after lockdown.

 

 

As it should be.

15770 posts

Uber Geek


  #2446386 25-Mar-2020 14:55
Send private message quote this post

Any one know the process if washing machine or fridge dies and parts aren't attainable and a new one is required to live healthily and safely?

190 posts

Master Geek


  #2446388 25-Mar-2020 14:56
Send private message quote this post

Aliexpress is working fine. 10yr anniversary sale in a couple of days

 
 
 
 


928 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2446400 25-Mar-2020 14:58
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

We're going to be manually checking every online order that comes through and put every non-essential service purchaser on hold until after the lockdown (with big notices about this before they complete the order). The volume of orders has already dramatically decreased this week so hopefully the customer service team aren't overwhelmed. We service the military, corrections, supermarkets and lots of rest homes so there's no way we can shut up shop.

 

I noticed that PBTech have the following in their top banner:

 

Expect delays for any online order placed on or after 23rd March, it's possible we may not be able to deliver your order before or during the level 4 lock-down

 

I thought the "may not be able to" was a bit cheeky (we're not a competitor).

662 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2446401 25-Mar-2020 14:58
Send private message quote this post

Well, like the rest of the Warehouse Group, Warehouse Stationary has finally updated their response to reflect that they are not actually an essential service and will not be fulfilling online orders from tomorrow until further notice. So I probably won't see my desk I ordered yesterday, not that I was really expecting to anyway.



3736 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2446414 25-Mar-2020 15:07
Send private message quote this post

meesham:

 

We're going to be manually checking every online order that comes through and put every non-essential service purchaser on hold until after the lockdown (with big notices about this before they complete the order). The volume of orders has already dramatically decreased this week so hopefully the customer service team aren't overwhelmed. We service the military, corrections, supermarkets and lots of rest homes so there's no way we can shut up shop.

 

I noticed that PBTech have the following in their top banner:

 

Expect delays for any online order placed on or after 23rd March, it's possible we may not be able to deliver your order before or during the level 4 lock-down

 

I thought the "may not be able to" was a bit cheeky (we're not a competitor).

 

 

Things can change I suppose. That's why I thought this thread is a useful way for us to know what's happening / changing.

Create new topic



Stay home



