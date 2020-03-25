I thought as we start the nationwide lockdown it would be good to start a thread for us to share what's open and what stores are taking online orders.
As the situation evolves we can update accordingly.
I'll start...
You will know pharmacies are open. For those not wanting to go out, Chemist Warehouse is taking online orders.
Warehouse and Noel Leeming - not opening, no online
JB HiFi - Online ordering available, but won't ship till after lockdown.
I don't know which ones are open, but it really does need to be limited to truly essential services. To me this doesn't include most online stores, as someone still needs to pick the order, and someone needs to dispatch it, someone needs to deliver it. Everyone who is part of the delivery chain is not at home.
Couriers are classed as an essential service, but how many of the goods they are delivering are actually essential?
It seems like a lot of businesses are classing themselves as essential services when the just aren't (see The Warehouse).
PB Tech. Taking orders today - hoping to get them out today. If not - wait until after lockdown.
trig42:
Warehouse and Noel Leeming - not opening, no online
JB HiFi - Online ordering available, but won't ship till after lockdown.
As it should be.
Aliexpress is working fine. 10yr anniversary sale in a couple of days
We're going to be manually checking every online order that comes through and put every non-essential service purchaser on hold until after the lockdown (with big notices about this before they complete the order). The volume of orders has already dramatically decreased this week so hopefully the customer service team aren't overwhelmed. We service the military, corrections, supermarkets and lots of rest homes so there's no way we can shut up shop.
I noticed that PBTech have the following in their top banner:
Expect delays for any online order placed on or after 23rd March, it's possible we may not be able to deliver your order before or during the level 4 lock-down
I thought the "may not be able to" was a bit cheeky (we're not a competitor).
Well, like the rest of the Warehouse Group, Warehouse Stationary has finally updated their response to reflect that they are not actually an essential service and will not be fulfilling online orders from tomorrow until further notice. So I probably won't see my desk I ordered yesterday, not that I was really expecting to anyway.
Things can change I suppose. That's why I thought this thread is a useful way for us to know what's happening / changing.
