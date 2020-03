Even though civilization may be ending, I'm not feeling very stressed.I got to be pretty old. I feel for the young, those that have left home.Honestly my personal history is so depressing, I'm not even go into the details. It's left me a pessimist by nature. Being a miserable old sod is at least an advantage for now.I reached out to mental health professionals when things got bad. I'm still on mild antidepressants. Contrary to some people's opinions, doesn't turn you into a zombie.If life is like a TV's volume control, antidepressants just prevent the TV from being turned up too loud, or muted.Anyhow I'm in a good "head space." How about you?If you don't want to post here, but do need help, try a mental health helpline . I did, and even though it changed nothing, I felt a lot better afterwards just talking about it.