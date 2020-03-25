I got to be pretty old. I feel for the young, those that have left home.
Honestly my personal history is so depressing, I'm not even go into the details. It's left me a pessimist by nature. Being a miserable old sod is at least an advantage for now.
I reached out to mental health professionals when things got bad. I'm still on mild antidepressants. Contrary to some people's opinions, doesn't turn you into a zombie.
If life is like a TV's volume control, antidepressants just prevent the TV from being turned up too loud, or muted.
Anyhow I'm in a good "head space." How about you?
If you don't want to post here, but do need help, try a mental health helpline. I did, and even though it changed nothing, I felt a lot better afterwards just talking about it.