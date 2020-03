After seeing an item just now on the news about the 9 care home workers who moved in with their dementia patients I had to say something.

While interviewing them (from a distance) it brought a tear to my eye, what amazing selfless people to do that.

I wanted to say thank you to all the amazing people out there who are not in the lime light but do things that people do not even see or get credit for.

It gives us a glimpse of humanity that is really there when it is needed the most.