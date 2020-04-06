The PM and others have talked about a 'new normal' that will take over after Covid19 subsides. I have been thinking about this and trying to work out what my new normal might be. As an elderly person with a health condition, I am terrified of this virus and the way it kills people. I m also fortunate that I live on a farm with lots of space around me. So in some ways my new normal wouldn't be a lot different from my old one. I don't go into town that often and days can go by without seeing anyone outside my bubble.

But then I think of things like a looming dental appointment and further dental work I was planning to have done, or an intended visit to my optometrist, or having my car serviced and warranted, or even just resuming occasional shopping expeditions into town so I can buy the things I want instead of the things being made available to me. It doesn't matter to me that these things will be allowed again. It doesn't matter that everyone may be required to wear a mask. What matters to me is that I am now afraid to expose myself at all until there is a vaccine available. I worry what will happen if I get a toothache. What will happen if something breaks that has to be fixed, or I have to go to the hospital. What if I just want to see a friend?

My new normal is that I will continue to be afraid of physical contact with any other human being and will do everything I can to avoid that. What is yours?