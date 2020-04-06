Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness What is your new normal


Devastation by stupidity
#269749 6-Apr-2020 10:53
The PM and others have talked about a 'new normal' that will take over after Covid19 subsides. I have been thinking about this and trying to work out what my new normal might be. As an elderly person with a health condition, I am terrified of this virus and the way it kills people. I m also fortunate that I live on a farm with lots of space around me. So in some ways my new normal wouldn't be a lot different from my old one. I don't go into town that often and days can go by without seeing anyone outside my bubble.

 

But then I think of things like a looming dental appointment and further dental work I was planning to have done, or an intended visit to my optometrist, or having my car serviced and warranted, or even just resuming occasional shopping expeditions into town so I can buy the things I want instead of the things being made available to me. It doesn't matter to me that these things will be allowed again. It doesn't matter that everyone may be required to wear a mask. What matters to me is that I am now afraid to expose myself at all until there is a vaccine available. I worry what will happen if I get a toothache. What will happen if something breaks that has to be fixed, or I have to go to the hospital. What if I just want to see a friend? 

 

My new normal is that I will continue to be afraid of physical contact with any other human being and will do everything I can to avoid that. What is yours?

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

  #2455596 6-Apr-2020 11:24
I think my new normal will be more frequent WFH. 

 

More appreciation of local wonders (think Regional Parks and beaches etc) and less dreaming of larger, better, further. 

 

I also expect to probably buy a new house in the nearer future than originally thought...mainly because I would like more room and a different outlook during the next isolation crisis. 

 

 




  #2455597 6-Apr-2020 11:24
I believe a vaccine will be developed and it will become part of the annual regime and we will around this time get a Flu/Covid-19 shot and we will get on with life. My normal is somewhat out of my control but I am hopeful, actually no I am determined to push my conditions back into remission as they have taken too much of my life from me and it ends now, well next week maybe.

 

Prior this decades chaos event we were in the process of hunting down a Motorhome to buy. We will resume that hunt post apocalypse and hopefully have one by net summer. We have decided to stop overseas travel for environmental reason and have decided to do our vacations in beautiful Aotearoa at our own pace without schedule or worrying about accommodation. As for the rest, I will worry about those things I can change and bugger the rest. 




  #2455629 6-Apr-2020 11:54
As part of the new normal, I'm thinking domestic tourism will be reasonably priced.  Queenstown could be anice place to be - when no longer overpriced, overcrowded etc.  Fewer van-crapper vehicles will clog the roads.  

 

Professionally, work will work back to pre-COVID production volumes. Business strategy will be slightly different.  Possibly more use of VC in place of domestic travel.  I'll be interested to see which airports do and don't become operational - e.g. will AirNZ resume flights from Blenheim or will ti be a 1.5 hour drive to Nelson.

 

l'll review my at home incident preparedness.  We will gradually build up a supply of masks, disposable gloves and hand sanitiser. Need to  be ready fro COVID-20, 21 etc.

 

  #2455654 6-Apr-2020 12:22
This actually made me laugh. Whether that's good or not I'm not sure.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

  #2455655 6-Apr-2020 12:23
Working from home more often will be a bit easier now, so school holidays shouldn't be as difficult as previously. House prices will (hopefully) drop to a normal level so I can buy one. Not sure how long the international travel ban will last for though -  I think that part will be interesting as that affects the tourism market.

 

I also think this virus may cost Trump his re-election chances, although Biden isn't exactly the best option either, IMO - but anyone would be better than Trump.

  #2455657 6-Apr-2020 12:25
In the short term I think we'll have varying levels of restrictions. This will mean more working remotely, online meetings, and limits resources / travel. This is all fine with me, but the lack of available childcare really hurts productivity and and makes things much more difficult for families.

 

I'm working remotely with no problems, spending a lot more time with my toddler while my wife works (which is good), but due to childcare / work effort my wife and I have virtually no time to ourselves or free time. No free time for an extended period really gets you you.

 

Once we get the vaccine I think we'll largely back to normal. I think there will be less travel for a good while, more use of online meetings and more working remotely.

  #2455663 6-Apr-2020 12:31
The new normal is the financial implications, something so many people don't seem to understand or realise yet.

 

We've never had 20% unemployment in NZ in modern times, and yet that is a very real probability. Many businesses aren't going to survive this, and our way of life and many things we took for granted will change.

 

 

