i think i have an ear infection my right ear has been blocked with wax for about a week i would just go doctor and get my ear cleaned but they are closed yesterday i was outside playing with my nephew having a water fight and he got water in my ear i had a shower and outside of the ear hole was covered in wet wax i cleaned in with a flannel but now ear canal is sore did cleaning it cause it to be irritated and infected ?



what can i do?