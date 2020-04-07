So as of 1st of April medicinal cannabis prescriptions became legal.



CBD oil has been legal for a long time, but its not effective on the brain, THC is required. But like CBD there is pyschoactive THC and others less so.



Anyway here is the info.



The bottle neck is awaiting Buds. Which isnt expected until October.



Its a bit like poor ACT where the state legalised Cannabis and 2 plants each, but Federal law still bans it, however in Canberra its the most decriminalised where most just get confiscation. Clearly depending on dealing or personal supply.



NZ may just catch up with the rest of the world yet. With CBD's being 3x stronger than Hydrocortisone for body cell inflammation, THC has a similar impact on brain inflammation.



So either way, those in serious pain wont have to put up with idiots like Mike Hosking, inviting Chloe Swarbrick onto his show only to belittle her, sexualise her as a woman who needs to have a baby to know what she is talking about and to throw agist remarks around. Does anyone remember about 15-20 years ago when this numb nut got on TV, it was either this clown or Campbell and nobody liked either thinking Campbell was some nerd that had little substance up stairs and Hosking trying to act like he was 19yo with his hair cut which he still rocks and had even less gray matter than Campbell.



Anyway him and his wife who he clearly treats like he thinks women should be, are national voters, with her being in Gen and him being a baby boomer, with National 50-80yo's making up 90% of the NOs in polls. Simply because they do not understand the benefits clearly outweighing the negatives.



It doesnt help when idiots like Hosking get Chloe on is show to try and one up her with his superior brain and facts, with him claiming a 400% increase in cannabis related test results in road side testing. This one fact he kept referring to is what "WE" (I presume WE is national baby boomers that HE thinks HE represents) use Chloe, not circumstantial evidence (which he had none he claims to refer to). What the clown didnt do was check to see why the jump was so high. Well so it happens in the state he was refering to they didnt test for Cannabis prior. And yet to make Hosking look like a bigger idiot, the death tool due to drug/drunk driving has gone down year on year since legalisation primarily because people are smoking cannabis not drinking. Science proving those would are mildly stoned to be better, all be it slower, drivers, due to over utilisation of focus. Unlike Alcohol you do not lose your fine motor skills either. I like to bring this up because I really would like to see somebody take Hosking to task for being and agist sexist, which his wife Kate Hawkesby clearly think is acceptable. And then I found out there had already been I believe a petition to have himg taken off the airwaves? While I was living overseas, Im not 100% on the facts there, Oh wait here it is



https://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainment/tv-radio/96314214/petition-from-76000-not-enough-to-remove-mike-hosking-as-tvnz-debate-moderator



And here is his super cool image, clearly he had been drinking and not slept that night, clearly unshaven and likely not brushed his teeth, who knows, could have driven in that state, but alcohol is ok.









Well thats enough of my rant. Its unlikely due to the virus the country is going to get the major educational programmes the government had planned for this referendum. But I think common sense will prevail, in which it is better to control the substance than to let it be uncontrolled and readily available anyway, not only costing us billions in crimninal convictions and subsequent lock up, but also in people who would rather have 1 or 2 puffs at a party than drink alcohol, do so, end up driving, and causing fatal accidents.



It wont be legal to smoke in public, it will be age controlled (22yo I believe), it will generate GDP which we deseperately need given our personal and mortgage debt is 150% to our GDP. Its a no brainer.



Helen Clark somes it up best if you listen to her on youtube, she as the UN drug person thingy is behind it 100% along with her Foundation, so its not just opinion, its personal to her. So not all baby boomers are idiots like Mike Hosking and his wife Hawkesby. Helen is probably the most intelligent PM this country has had. J Key only getting in via blatant false promises and lies, leading NZ into a property market double bubble with both the mortgages owed, but the money used in 2008 to bail NZ out being put back into the property market. Him and Hosking would make a fine pair to have a Beer with, just decline a ride with Hosking after hes done.



So either way those of us with severe health issues that Cannabis has been proven to help resolve, will not require the referendum, but it would make it cheaper for us being able to grow some 1:1 CBD to THC plants giving therapy at both the body and the brain level, which diseases like MS do impact.



Hoorah for Jacinda, I didnt like her at all to begin with, she is no Helen Clark but she does what is right by the people not by her ambitions (which was not to be PM in the first place).



