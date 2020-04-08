Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
With my local supermarket requiring you to use sanitiser in these times, along with anti-bacterial wipes being around the place; I have noticed that after using these types of products, I get a headache very quickly.

 

At work we currently have two products that I use "when needed"
E-Vap, Instant Hand Sanitiser 485ml (contains 720g/litre Ethyl Alcohol)
Reynard Health Supplies Premier Disinfectant Wipes (Alcohol and Fragrance Free)

 

Both cause headaches, the E-Vap is slightly quicker (8 minutes vs 11) and both last for approx 30 minutes

 

 

 

So, before I Google does anyone know what could cause this (I am obviously not going to ask a doctor ..)

You could just be sensitive to the smell. Hand Sanitiser is a common migraine trigger.




I have the same issue, get a sick in the stomach feeling sometimes too.

Although, I started using ‘D-Germ Alcohol Free’ and no issues at all. (Benzalkonium based)

