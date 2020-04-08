A couple of press releases received today:
The Ministry of Education is working with partners to develop a package of options so that students can learn at home when Term 2 begins on 15 April, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.
Supports are also being prepared for households with children under five, to help parents and whānau keep their children engaged in learning through play, Chris Hipkins said.
“It’s important to reinforce up front that the Government is still working to a timeframe of a four-week Level 4 lockdown but we’re planning for every scenario.
“That means, in education, developing robust distance learning infrastructure and a more resilient system so that learners can receive education in any scenario.
“We’re moving so that all families will have at least one education delivery option available to them when Term 2 starts,” Chris Hipkins said.
“The Ministry has surveyed schools and about half say they are well set up currently for distance learning using the internet. But we are taking action to support new connections and resources for students at all schools.
“Starting this week, the Ministry will be rolling out, in waves, an extensive, four-channel package.
“We’re anticipating a number of logistical challenges in the short term, so our plan is broad enough to ensure every learner has at least one option either through this package or through their school or kura, and we expect many will be able to access more than one. These channels, include:
- Increasing the number of students who have internet access and devices.
- Delivering hard copy packs of materials for different year levels.
- Funding two television channels to broadcast education-related content – one for English medium and one for Māori medium, including content that is targeted to Pacific and other communities.
- More online resources for parents, available through the Learning from Home and Ki te Ao Mārama websites, and fast-tracking ways to connect Learning Support Coordinators with families remotely.
In addition, more support is being provided to assist schools to set up and make the best use of distance learning, and teachers and leaders will get access to more professional learning and development (PLD) to support them to work remotely with their students.
“We’ve fast-tracked immediate emergency funding of $87.7 million to fund these measures and to provide ongoing nationwide access to online teaching and learning for all scenarios. Further additional funding might be required.
“We know that tens of thousands of households either lack an internet connection or an education device at home. We’re working with telecommunications companies and internet service providers to connect as many of these households as we can as quickly as possible.
“We are also working with schools to identify the students who lack a suitable device for online learning, and we plan to deliver as many devices as possible to the students who will benefit the most. We will be following public health advice as we do this.”
Devices and materials rolled out in waves
“This is a big and complex job being delivered at speed, and there are constraints around the stock of equipment in the country. Not everyone who needs them will get internet access, digital devices and hard packs at the same time,” Chris Hipkins said.
“Where we are unable to immediately connect a household with the Internet or get a device to a student, we will be working with schools and kura to provide hard-copy learning materials direct to homes.
“We will need to prioritise, and reach students and households, with an initial focus on connecting students in senior secondary school working towards NCEA – to minimise disruption for those working towards a qualification – and on those with greatest need due to disadvantage. We will then move down the year levels from years 10 to 1.”
Chris Hipkins said parents should not worry if their child doesn’t receive a device or hard copy materials in the first wave.
“We know there are schools and kura that have plans in place to support students and whānau from 15 April, and will be working with the resources available to them as we can get devices and hard copy materials out to as many learners as we can.
“Principals and teachers are working hard to get ready for the start of the term and to make sure their students remain connected with learning.”
TV channels
“We’re also preparing education broadcasts on two channels, one for English medium schooling and one for Māori medium, starting on 15 April,” Chris Hipkins said.
“The broadcasts will run over six and a half hours during the day, and include specialised content for:
- Early learners,
- Parents, to help them support their children’s education,
- A broad curriculum that includes movement, music, physical education, wellbeing, numeracy, literacy and science through an integrated approach to curriculum,
- An hour of Te Reo Māori, and
- Pacific and other communities.
“There’s already a lot of good education video content available, and the Ministry is working with experts and educators to refine and further develop it.”
Web-based resources
The Ministry of Education is also building up the resources it provides on the Learning from Home and Ki te Ao Mārama websites.
Chris Hipkins said public health remains the Government’s number one focus, but families, learners and schools are increasingly focused on preparations for Term 2.
“The Government wants to reassure people that we are mobilising our resources at great speed during this extraordinary time so that we can provide the best possible level of education in all potential scenarios.
“I am proud of and grateful for the efforts of the Ministry and the entire education sector and our other partners in the public and private sectors to enable distance learning during the Covid-19 emergency.
“The Ministry has received more than 100 offers of extra resources and assistance from businesses wanting to do their bit to help, and is working on the best way to mobilise them as quickly as possible.
“I would also like to thank parents and learners for their understanding.
“It’s important to remember that despite these resources becoming available in homes, parents aren’t expected to become teachers. Teachers will continue to have the primary role in students’ learning.
“Together we will support New Zealand’s efforts to save lives through physical distancing, while minimising the impact on children’s learning and wellbeing.”
Notes to editors:
Q and A
What is the estimated flow of modem deliveries?
We are working on the commercial arrangements with Internet Service Providers (ISPs). As supplies become available, we expect to ramp up to sending out thousands of modems each week. Around 2000 this week.
We believe there are about 350 students where there is currently no internet potential of any kind. We are exploring the possibility of satellite coverage for these households.
What is the estimated flow of internet-ready devices for students to work on?
About 17,000 devices have been ordered and are confirmed to be shipped to students and ākonga in April. Not all will arrive before 15 April, and it may take up to a month for all of them to be sent to households. Many schools already have their own stocks.
We are working to secure thousands more devices from offshore.
What materials will be available in hard copy?
Information about the content of the packs can be viewed on line at https://learningfromhome.govt.nz/supporting-learning.
What kind of devices are being supplied?
Typically schools and kura will have the option of selecting from laptops or Chromebooks, depending on what they are already using.
What about insurance cover – who pays for replacement/repair if something goes wrong?
The Ministry is providing insurance cover for devices sent to student homes where they are not already covered by the school’s insurance.
Will accessories like a mouse and keyboard be provided?
The device comes with a power supply cable but not additional accessories.
Do families get to keep the devices after children go back to school?
The devices are registered to schools and kura and that decision will rest with them.
Will my child’s time online be monitored?
The devices we supply are pre-loaded with a content filter to block inappropriate content.
As always with the internet, parents and whānau are encouraged to supervise their children’s online activities. Schools and kura may have suggest software or apps for this purpose, and there is helpful information for parents and children about staying safe online on the Netsafe website.
There will be no central monitoring.
How many hard copy packs are being printed and for which years?
Depending on demand, and subject to printing and delivery logistics, we are prepared to ship tens of thousands of packs if required over the coming weeks.
A variety of packs are being prepared for all age groups – early learners and from year 1 through NCEA, including for learners in Māori medium. We will start by prioritising delivery these to younger students and those who are disadvantaged. NCEA students will be able to request packs across up to six subject areas each.
A variety of educational resources will be available, including books, literacy, maths and science resources and some stationery. The packs will include a parent and whānau guidance sheet on supporting their child’s learning, and with suggestions for activities.
Schools will be advised when students receive a pack so teachers can connect with learners as they work on the packs where they can.
Information about the content of the packs can be viewed on line at https://learningfromhome.govt.nz/supporting-learning.
We will be able to provide updates over the coming days as demand becomes clearer and distribution begins.
Around 20,000 packs will be delivered this week, and 40,000 will be available for delivery next week.
Television, the internet and hard copy learning packs are some of the ways whānau and ākonga Māori will be supported when schools and kura return next week while Aotearoa stays the course of Alert Level 4, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said today.
Kelvin Davis said there are a range of distance learning initiatives for ākonga and their whānau in kura and Māori medium settings who may not have access to devices or the internet.
“We are committed to making learning from home accessible for tamariki, rangatahi and whānau in kōhanga reo, puna reo, kura tuatahi, and wharekura,” Kelvin Davis said.
“This includes options like our new Ki te Ao Mārama online learning space; hard copy learning packs, and educational te reo programmes on Māori Television.
“The Ministry of Education is working on having distance learning options available by next week, but we’re mindful things won’t be perfect on day one. This has been a significant undertaking by the Ministry at a challenging time.
“They’re also working with device suppliers and internet providers to source devices and internet connections for learners and whānau to support continued learning in their homes.
“Right now we’re prioritising ākonga at wharekura and kura tuarua engaged in NCEA subjects and will expand this to other students when more devices are available,” Kelvin Davis said.
Online learning – Ki Te Ao Mārama
“Ki Te Ao Mārama is a new online space that provides whānau with practical advice, guidance and resources to use with their tamariki. It’s also intended to support the learning plans prepared by teachers,” Kelvin Davis said.
- Two sites are provided, one in Te Reo, and in English and support learners from kōhanga reo, through to senior secondary/wharekura.
- There is a range of planning guides, activity templates, links to learning programmes and access to storybooks in te reo Māori and range of other helpful rauemi
- The online content is also included in the hard copy learning packs that will be sent to ākonga.
Māori Television
“We are working with Māori Television to provide educational te reo Māori programmes to support learning from home. This is designed, but not limited to, helping areas where whānau don’t have access to the internet or devices,” Kelvin Davis said.
- Programmes will be aligned to the curriculum and contain age appropriate content that tamariki can do on their own, with their siblings or together as a whānau.
- Programmes are for reo Māori learners of all ages, with a focus on those who are aged 0-18.
- Programming will be tailored to specific age groups of reo Māori learners throughout the day
Iwi Radio
“Iwi radio has a wide reach into Māori communities and we’re also exploring this as a platform to broadcast educational content to our learners,” Kelvin Davis said.
- Radio content will be linked with the other rauemi in Ki Te Ao Mārama on Kauwhata Reo.
Hard Copy Learning Packs
“We’re providing free learning packs with resources to support the lesson plans and activities provided by their kaiako to help tamariki learning at home in te reo Māori,” Kelvin Davis said.
- The packs include te reo Māori resources to encourage te reo at home with whānau, such as planning templates, stationery, worksheets and learning activities.
- There are sufficient packs available for learners in kōhanga reo, puna reo, kura and Māori immersion settings, and wharekura.
- Learning packs are free and can be ordered online here: https://kauwhatareo.govt.nz/mi/news-holder/ki-te-ao-marama-learning-packs/
- Packs can also be ordered through kura, wharekura or kōhanga reo. Packs will be couriered free of charge.
Professional Support
Kelvin Davis said the Te Ara Whitiki helpdesk has been re-established to assist kaiako with their distance learning. Meanwhile, kura are able to repurpose their existing PLD hours or request PLD support by registering their interest with pld.enquiries@education.govt.nz
- Te Ara Whītiki offers a range of resources to kaiako and kura about technology information and how it can be used in teaching and learning, and support for technical issues.
- The helpdesk is open from 8am to 5pm on business days. For support in Te Reo Māori call: 0508 294 462. For support in English call: 0800 700 401.
“It’s important that Māori whanau and learners have information and access to support their learning from home,” Kelvin Davis said.
“This is a challenging time for everyone, and I want to thank parents and learners for their understanding.
“Together we can all keep doing our part to stay home and save lives, while supporting our children’s learning and wellbeing,” Kelvin Davis said.