Devastation by stupidity
11802 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#270121 24-Apr-2020 13:01
Last night I saw a local commercial for some 'smart' variable focus reading glasses. These are supposed to work like the autofocus on a camera, sensing your eye's needs and adjusting according to what you are looking at. The particular brand being advertised was One Power Reader, but there are others. 

 

Of course I never buy anything from an add or commercial, but I was intrigued so decided to research it further. Having recently undergone cataract surgery, I now need different glasses for looking at just about anything close up. It drives me crazy. I never seem to have the right glasses with me for what I need to see. Having a single pair that automatically changes focus according to what I am looking at would be a godsend. But the scepticism in me urges caution. In any case, I think they want $60 for these. That's a lot for reading glasses.

 

I searched around some review sites. About half say they are a scam. The other half praise them to high heaven. I'm not sure if either half is being paid for reviews so of course I have come to Geekzone, the font of all knowledge, for a definitive answer. I have big doubts about these, but I would gladly pay $60 for something that actually works. What do you guys think about this? Any personal experiences?

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

1071 posts

Uber Geek


  #2469270 24-Apr-2020 13:26
google can give you a pretty comprehensive answer . . . .
looks like a dud product.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HylmAoaDxIw

 

 

