OMG - I've just found out that they've banned the sales of poppers/amyl in NZ sex shops - like just before lockdown?!?!?!?

From what i've read, Medsafe have said that alkyl nitrates (which includes isopropyl nitrate) are now scheduled as prescription medicines. WHAAAATTTTTTTTT??? So, does that mean, i need to go to my doc, get an rx for poppers and get it dispensed at the pharmacy!!!

Anybody out there know more about what's happening with this as it just seems absolutely crazy!!!

Or, anybody know where poppers may still be able to be purchased (as stockists MUST be having to clear stock)?

Feel free to PM me