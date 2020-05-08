Head aches are not a solo sign or symptom of diabetes Type 1 or Type 2.

I would be more worried about your blood pressure. Spend your money on a good Blood Pressure machine from your local chemist. Then take your reading every day at the same time for 3 to 4 days consecutively. The best time to do this is first thing in the morning ½ hour after you have risen and toileted and prior to all activities and eating. Then if so desired, just before you go to bed.

Do not waste your money on this https://www.freestylelibre.com.au/glucose-monitoring-system/sensor

Have you had a change in medication or commenced a new medication lately

Have you been more tired or listless lately

When was the last time you had your eyes tested

Dr google (carefully & intelligently) how do i know if i am a diabetic

Do you have an internal gas home heating system or hot water system or stove - check for leaks

Is your bedroom stuffy - always sleep with a window open or install a ceiling fan

Have you been a couch potato during lockdown - go for walks

Write down ALL your signs & symptoms and all your questions and go see your Doctor

PS: I have a blood pressure spread sheet if you want it

EDIT: spelling