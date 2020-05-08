Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gzt



11269 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#270413 8-May-2020 11:52
I'm not diabetic as far as I know. I have no specific knowledge of the types of diabetes and symptoms. Recently I've been getting some weird headaches.

I'd like to rule out transient blood sugar relationship as a cause, so I'd like to do some testing. What is the best way to do this?

This is tempting from a nerd point of view - NFC and Android App: https://www.freestylelibre.com.au/glucose-monitoring-system/sensor

Anyone used this or have any opinions in this area?

Edit: tested for covid previously, consulted doctor in general ;  )

677 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2479189 8-May-2020 12:04
Not a doctor - but just be wary you don't become obsessed with your blood sugar count, having constant access with your blood sugar readout presents the opportunity to obsess over the results. Small risk, but I know personally I would become very obsessed and stressing out if it was too low/high.

3435 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2479191 8-May-2020 12:10
Edit: tested for covid previously, consulted doctor in general ;  )

 

 

 

It looks from your edit like you have already consulted a doctor about this? What did they say? Personally I'd go by whatever they said over random people on internet forumz... ;-)

 
 
 
 


1386 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2479224 8-May-2020 13:10
Head aches are not a solo sign or symptom of diabetes Type 1 or Type 2.

 

I would be more worried about your blood pressure. Spend your money on a good Blood Pressure machine from your local chemist. Then take your reading every day at the same time for 3 to 4 days consecutively. The best time to do this is first thing in the morning ½ hour after you have risen and toileted and prior to all activities and eating. Then if so desired, just before you go to bed.

 

Do not waste your money on this https://www.freestylelibre.com.au/glucose-monitoring-system/sensor

 

Have you had a change in medication or commenced a new medication lately

 

Have you been more tired or listless lately

 

When was the last time you had your eyes tested

 

Dr google (carefully & intelligently) how do i know if i am a diabetic

 

Do you have an internal gas home heating system or hot water system or stove - check for leaks

 

Is your bedroom stuffy - always sleep with a window open or install a ceiling fan

 

Have you been a couch potato during lockdown - go for walks

 

Write down ALL your signs & symptoms and all your questions and go see your Doctor

 

PS: I have a blood pressure spread sheet if you want it

 

EDIT: spelling




