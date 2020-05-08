I'm not diabetic as far as I know. I have no specific knowledge of the types of diabetes and symptoms. Recently I've been getting some weird headaches.
I'd like to rule out transient blood sugar relationship as a cause, so I'd like to do some testing. What is the best way to do this?
This is tempting from a nerd point of view - NFC and Android App: https://www.freestylelibre.com.au/glucose-monitoring-system/sensor
Anyone used this or have any opinions in this area?
Edit: tested for covid previously, consulted doctor in general ; )