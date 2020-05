There are some bootleg video versions of this, But the transcript has some starting blurbs to assure people.

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/sites/default/files/2020-05/18%20May%20Post-Cab%20Press%20Conference%202020%20%28002%29_0.pdf



Media: OK, and that’s going to function differently to the Australian app, which is—

PM: Yes, so let’s just be very, very clear: this is around, really, what I would describe

as a digital diary, helping users, when they’re out and about, keep a log of their own

movements, for instance between cafes and restaurants. That’s obviously something that

those businesses are doing themselves, but this is a way that people can do it that keeps the

data for themselves rather than adding it into any more broader repository that might be held

by a business.

Media: Just on that, just to allay people’s concerns, calling it a digital diary—

PM: For you.

Media: For yourself. So it is kept on your phone?

PM: Yes. It is for you, it is on you device, and it is your data and your information. And

I think that’s just really responding to some of the concerns that I’ve heard or seen. Some

people don’t want to fill in a paper-based form that will sit in a public place. Some people

have concerns about using apps that are provided by a business, because they’re concerned

maybe it’s going to be used for customer loyalty or so on, and that won’t always be the case,

but this is an option that means someone can hold their own data for themselves and feel

assured about that.

Media: How many people will need to sign up for that to be effective?

PM: No, it doesn’t—and that’s one of the things that’s really important here. This is

simply a way of you recording where you’ve been. It doesn’t require anyone else to be

involved at a particular scale to make it work for you. It’s just in case, in the future, if you find

yourself with COVID-19, you’ve got an easy reference to tell where you’ve been over a period

of time

Interesting how you sign up, "to make sure the National Close Contact Service can get in touch if they need to." Wonder what would trigger them to if no data was off-device

There's some unappreciative comments on Play store already. Now to see how many overseas raters appear in that list.