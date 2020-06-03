Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitnessInteresting alcohol documentary


#271954 3-Jun-2020 13:32
I just watched an interesting documentary on alcohol consumption and health, especially relating to young people. It is in Dutch, but a substantial portion is English as the interviewer travels around the world. What really caught my attention is the Icelandic approach to youth drinking at the beginning. This is all in English and lasts about 10 minutes. Apparently Iceland used to have a drinking culture much like ours, but they have managed to completely turn that around. Now it is almost unheard-of for young people under 18 (and many over) to drink at all. 

 

Later in the documentary there are extensive English portions on an intriguing Israeli technology using brain stimulation to eliminate the craving for drink in alcoholics, and on genetic research being done at Oxford. If this is an issue that interests you, it is well worth sitting through the Dutch parts to get at the rest. Even a lot of the Dutch shouldn't be too hard to follow. It deals with the health effects (positive) on three heavy drinking volunteers who abstain for a month, and a Dutch village trying to follow the Icelandic example. 

 

Damn. Forgot the link: https://www.bvn.tv/programma/dokters-van-morgen/AT_2121132/

 

 

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

  #2497361 3-Jun-2020 13:41
Apparently Iceland used to have a drinking culture much like ours, but they have managed to completely turn that around.

 

They do that with pricing alone I suspect. Never paid so much for such an average beer!



  #2497377 3-Jun-2020 14:02
chevrolux:

 

Apparently Iceland used to have a drinking culture much like ours, but they have managed to completely turn that around.

 

They do that with pricing alone I suspect. Never paid so much for such an average beer!

 

 

According to the documentary, that is only one part of it.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

