I found social distancing went out the window once we moved to L2. We don't go out to eat much where you can force distancing with tables and live in a small community where everyone was pretty relaxed/naive, you decide.

My wife had people hugging her in L3 (no surprise given the work she's in) but it was concerning for me how many of her clients struggled with it.

I'm just happy football started this weekend and I could watch my son play again.