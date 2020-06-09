Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
383 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272090 9-Jun-2020 09:47
We've been social distancing since the end of March. First day of Level 1. How is everyone finding it? Any awkward moments yet? Still needing to remind yourself that oh wait people can walk near you now? 




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

 1 | 2
15973 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2501230 9-Jun-2020 10:04
I'm still working remotely by myself, I'd be pretty surprised if anyone came within a meter of me.

882 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2501233 9-Jun-2020 10:10
timmmay:I'm still working remotely by myself, I'd be pretty surprised if anyone came within a meter of me.

 

What type of meter?

 
 
 
 


15973 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2501244 9-Jun-2020 10:41
The non-pedantic type :p

 

4631 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2501246 9-Jun-2020 10:42
I have found that the general public had given up on social distancing a few weeks ago anyway, so I'm not sure that much will change.

 

It will be good to be able to get back into half marathons now that the crowd size restrictions have been lifted.

4548 posts

Uber Geek


  #2501247 9-Jun-2020 10:48
alasta:

 

I have found that the general public had given up on social distancing a few weeks ago anyway, so I'm not sure that much will change.

 

 

Don't worry the Wellington City Council are still out consulting on extending footpaths to allow for Social distancing and decreased public transport capacity

 

Talk about stable doors and bolted horses

 

https://wellington.govt.nz/have-your-say/public-inputs/consultations/open/proposed-traffic-resolutions---covid-19-projects-on-featherston-victoria-and-hunter-streets

 

 

 

 

 

 

199 posts

Master Geek


  #2501248 9-Jun-2020 10:48
Working remotely for another 2 weeks before I go back to the office. 

14501 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2501249 9-Jun-2020 10:49
I have not left the house yet.





 
 
 
 


14501 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2501251 9-Jun-2020 10:50
timmmay:

 

The non-pedantic type :p

 

 

 

 

 

You mean the incorrect type, surely? 🤓





1359 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2501253 9-Jun-2020 10:52
I found social distancing went out the window once we moved to L2. We don't go out to eat much where you can force distancing with tables and live in a small community where everyone was pretty relaxed/naive, you decide.

 

My wife had people hugging her in L3 (no surprise given the work she's in) but it was concerning for me how many of her clients struggled with it.

 

I'm just happy football started this weekend and I could watch my son play again.

7020 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2501255 9-Jun-2020 10:52
Well, since we're being pedantic, I was never practising social distancing. If anything, I was talking to people more than ever!

 

Physical distancing, on the other hand...

347 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2501264 9-Jun-2020 11:05
Meanwhile in Scandinavia...

 

1394 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2501265 9-Jun-2020 11:05
I hope people would mind others business for a little longer. And respect others privacy for a while. 

 

Last weekend we went out for a meal, took us 2 hours to find a place which was not packed and already over the limit of 100. Riverhead tavern and Hallertau brewery were packed as a can of sardines. Everyone walking, drinking, socializing. We end up at the deep creek brew in Browns bay, everyone seated, no much people walking around.




helping others at evgenyk.nz

1059 posts

Uber Geek


  #2501278 9-Jun-2020 11:08
The day after colleges went back I had students sharing lip balm and lying on each other in the corridors.  No such thing as social distancing with teenagers.




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

5340 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2501280 9-Jun-2020 11:12
msukiwi:

 

timmmay:I'm still working remotely by myself, I'd be pretty surprised if anyone came within a meter of me.

 

What type of meter?

 

 

 

 

A metre meter, otherwise known as a ruler, as in, the stay two metres apart ruler.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

1512 posts

Uber Geek


  #2501324 9-Jun-2020 12:08
All through out people haven't been keeping distance so no difference to be personally, people in NZ like to walk on top of each other in my experience, there's no concept of personal space here.

