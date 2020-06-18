I started weight training a little over 18 months ago and while there have been improvements in physical health as well as muscle size, strength and overall fitness, I haven't seen much of an improvement on the mental side. I've read and heard people say that exercise releases endorphins, lifting weights boosts testosterone, increases self-confidence etc but I'm not seeing any of that. I still seem just as high strung, OCD, impatient, socially awkward and annoyed by minor things as ever-and I'm not even an old man.(Sheldon Cooper is a very relatable character shall we say) I'm in my 30s but I don't feel any more confident that I was when I was skin and bone, although then as now, I'm hardly ever sick. Interestingly, I don't have high blood pressure, it sits around 120-135/80-90 mark

I've tried varying and changing up the workout and work every muscle group, have reduced sugar, but makes no difference. I know there's a school of thought that says 'thats just your personality, getting bigger won't change that' but I just find that at odds with the experiences of others who have become more muscly.

Why don't I feel any better mentally? What am I missing here? What have been the experiences of others on here who get fitter and stronger?