Health and fitness: Got fitter and stronger but mentally no better. Why?


Wannabe Geek


#272304 18-Jun-2020 17:58
I started weight training a little over 18 months ago and while there have been improvements in physical health as well as muscle size, strength and overall fitness, I haven't seen much of an improvement on the mental side. I've read and heard people say that exercise releases endorphins, lifting weights boosts testosterone, increases self-confidence etc but I'm not seeing any of that. I still seem just as high strung, OCD, impatient, socially awkward and annoyed by minor things as ever-and I'm not even an old man.(Sheldon Cooper is a very relatable character shall we say) I'm in my 30s but I don't feel any more confident that I was when I was skin and bone, although then as now, I'm hardly ever sick. Interestingly, I don't have high blood pressure, it sits around 120-135/80-90 mark

 

I've tried varying and changing up the workout and work every muscle group, have reduced sugar, but makes no difference. I know there's a school of thought that says 'thats just your personality, getting bigger won't change that' but I just find that at odds with the experiences of others who have become more muscly.

 

Why don't I feel any better mentally? What am I missing here? What have been the experiences of others on here who get fitter and stronger?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ultimate Geek


  #2507657 18-Jun-2020 18:16
What works for one person doesn't necessarily for everyone. You just have to find what works for you.

Uber Geek


  #2507658 18-Jun-2020 18:17
Comedy answer: you haven't proved yourself in battle yet.

 

Actual answer: You're still the same dude. 

