Hi all,



Just wondering what people's experiences are getting hearing aids (in Christchurch preferably but if you have good stories about a national provider I would be happy to hear also) there was a thread a couple of years ago but much of the discussion didn't seem relevant. My mother is is 71 but has needed hearing aids for probably 15 years or so. My sister and I have been telling our mother that she needs hearing aids it seems forever she listens to the TV really loud and cannot hear us half the time so we would like to get a reliable quality product to aid her in enjoying every day life. She has been in hospital recently and they suggested this as a good idea for her but it is apparently not a service they provide so she will need to see a private hearing specialist.



Thanks