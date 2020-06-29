I think the changes in April 2020 are a bit of a joke.



Genuine medicinal users should be able to grow, under supervision, their own medicine. Partly why I think the referendum will pass even without educating people to all this class Nixon esque wives tales.



Anyway, does anyone know if any THC cannabis has been made available for scripts yet? Also there is a big difference in medical relief via Indica (Kush) than the more trippy recreational Sativa, I know i receive a lot of benefit to my auto immune disorders AND my spasms caused by 5 prolapsed discs (caused at work which ACC wont help with unless you hire a good lawyer, dont be thinking your tax is there to help you with work placed health incidents, its there to try and get out of paying money for genuine cases).



Anyway, I would really appreciate anyone knows of how or who you can get medicinal THC cannabis from? (Covid or not, the time frame is ridiculous)