Health and fitness Good quality glasses (lenses)


#272634 7-Jul-2020 09:00
I bought my last pair of glasses from Specsavers about 3 years ago, and one of the lenses has become noticeably scratched, with the protective coating wearing off.  It feels like the quality is really poor, which is probably unsurprising given Specsavers' pitch as an "affordable" option.  So I want to get some new lenses, but I want better quality than what Specsavers seem able to provide.  My prescription is quite strong, and so I've always opted for a "thinning" option to avoid having lenses that are massively thick and bulky.  Unfortunately that means expensive (even with Specsavers).


So I'm looking for a new optometrist (in Palmerston North) who supplies good quality lenses.  I've asked around a few places, but it's hard to know whether their suppliers are any better than Specsavers.  Can anyone attest to an optometrist that uses good quality lenses?


 

  #2518330 7-Jul-2020 09:45
Look for an optometrist that supplies Leica lenses. I find them good.

 

The anti scratch coating can only do so much. Be careful with cleaning (Google for the method around warm water and dishwashing liquid), never place them face down, keep them in a case with soft cloths around them when moving them. I think in 20 years of wearing glasses I got one scratch on a lens when I dropped them.



  #2518346 7-Jul-2020 10:05
I've worn glasses for the last 30 years, and scratches are almost unavoidable.  I've always been pretty good with them, and while I don't go to extreme lengths, after a while they usually get a little scratched.  However, this latest pair is different.  It's not so much scratching as the protective coating wearing off.  It's noticeable and distracting, more so than the minor scratches elsewhere on the lenses.  I spoke to Specsavers about it, but it's something they can plausibly deny and claim it's just wear and tear and poor care practices.  I can't deny it completely, because I haven't been handling them like fine china.  But I've never had glasses wear out like this, so I'm hoping it's down to a poor manufacturing process, and switching to a different supplier might help.

 

One of the optometrists here in PN mentioned Leica.  I recognised that as a name of good quality lenses (for cameras at least), so that's helpful.  Thanks.

