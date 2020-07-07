I bought my last pair of glasses from Specsavers about 3 years ago, and one of the lenses has become noticeably scratched, with the protective coating wearing off. It feels like the quality is really poor, which is probably unsurprising given Specsavers' pitch as an "affordable" option. So I want to get some new lenses, but I want better quality than what Specsavers seem able to provide. My prescription is quite strong, and so I've always opted for a "thinning" option to avoid having lenses that are massively thick and bulky. Unfortunately that means expensive (even with Specsavers).

So I'm looking for a new optometrist (in Palmerston North) who supplies good quality lenses. I've asked around a few places, but it's hard to know whether their suppliers are any better than Specsavers. Can anyone attest to an optometrist that uses good quality lenses?