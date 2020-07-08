Hello
Has anyone used Specsavers Elite progressives lens and how did you find them and do you know what they are are?
I ask as they are $350 and I have been quoted between $700-$800 for high end progressives lens elsewhere
I have been going to Specsavers Masterton since they opened and have always had their progressive lenses. Worked fine and absolutely no issues.
TQ for the reply
Do you know which of their progressives lens options you got i.e. standard, premium or elite?
The premium are $375 and the elite $550
Do they state what the difference is between the lenses?
I have progressives, with every possible option, but got them from OPSM about 4 years ago (haven't needed a change since then)
I got single-vision prescription sunglasses (mainly for driving) from Specsavers and found them to be very good, so would consider changing from OPSM to Specsavers for my next prescription change, whenevr that might end up being.
I get the premium and also have the stuff added that makes them react to light and become sunspecs. (For which there is no doubt a technical name)
I got some new glasses with premium lenses from SpecSavers at the start of the year and the quality was a great! As good as (or better than) the very expensive lenses I got from an independent optometrist several years earlier. Actually I would have to say I had a much, MUCH better experience with SpecSavers. The way that SpecSavers describe their progressives is a bit confusing and not really accurate at all w.r.t. to regions.
... react to light and become sunspecs. (For which there is no doubt a technical name)
Transition lenses I think.
In response to the Ops query, I've had my current progressives for about 5 years and they have been fantastic. They were either elite or the next model up.
Need a new prescription and will be heading back to Specsavers soon. My only gripe with them is that, unless you've got 'everyday' myopia and are happy to settle for bottom of the range frames and lenses, the sharp prices they advertise on their specials very quickly blow out.
TQ all for your replies
Does anyone know what brand and model Specsavers use for their premium and elite progressive lens?
I called Specsavers and they said Premium are $350 and Elite $550 if I use my own frames (which I want to keep using as they look good and cost a lot!) plus $130 fitting. This makes getting the Elite $680 or $190 more than my existing optometrist prescription
I think they make and grind their own, globally they're certainly big enough to I'd expect.
Not sure if they still do but at one stage they branded them as Pentax. My understanding is they simply 'bought the right' to use that name, and the reputation that goes with it, but they made their own and were allowed to brand them as Pentax as long as they were up to the 'Pentax standard'.
I have elite on my regular glasses and premium on my sunnies (also progressive).
I prefer the Elites for close up work like reading or tying knots in fishing line. For driving premium is absolutely fine.
Is your reading prescription or 'add' the same for both your elites and premiums?
I'm far sighted so my prescription is mainly for the reading zone (and to a less extent the intermediate zone). My current top of the range progressives have a larger reading (& intermediate) zones with no noticeable distortion between zones. I have no doubt the SS Elite is similar
Of note I am near the maximum add power for my progressive prescription (it can increase if my distance gets worse)
I'm using Elite lenses, as they are the highest refractive index, which means thinner glass - and when you're wearing a +7 (standard vision, even worse with the reading correction!) lens, that can make a difference!
Also with transition/"Photochromic darkening", and various "anti-" coatings (anti-glare, anti-scratch, anti-fingerprint, etc).
I am quite happy with my current pair; although I do wish my new pair would arrive - which reminds me to ring them and ask where they are (refer to the Courier Post delayed thread!)
All the lenses are manufactured / ground / whatever-you-want-to-call-it offshore; no idea where the blanks are actually made, but the final processing to set your prescription is done in Melbourne, I believe...
Pretty sure the Elite also have a wider viewing area which means that you're likely to be moving your head around less to look though the appropriate section of lens...
And FYI: https://www.specsavers.co.nz/glasses/lens-guide/progressive