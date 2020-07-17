The key problem with this concept which is not a way I have seen BLE used before (as both a beacon and receiver) is that it does not locate where anyone is, just if you have been in proximity of a specific person. This technology assumes that the only way Covid19 is transmitted is by close proximity. We know this is not true, and so you could walk into a restaurant that somebody was just at 10 seconds behind and you will never be included in the tracing. This also never shows where you actually did cross paths with a person, that would need to be worked out manually.



And none of this even touches on the fundamental issues of RSSI capture and how turning you body one way or wearing it under garments/in a specific pocket would lead to falsely including or excluding people. To me the BLE option works only if each shop has a receiver stationary in store. Thats not going to happen though..