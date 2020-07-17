Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Health and fitness Sam Morgan's Covid Card

gzt



11493 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#272814 17-Jul-2020 13:37
Morgan is looking for a government decision and estimates NZ$100 million for the first year:

RadioNZ: CovidCard is a low energy bluetooth device the size of a credit card, that is designed to be worn on a lanyard around the neck when in areas such as public transport, workplaces, bars, restaurants, gyms, hospitals, large gatherings and events.

This seems like an excellent solution although I'd like to know more about it. At this point it seems like it's not exactly required with our current elimination strategy. Things could change and maybe it's best to be prepared even at this cost. I see this as a far better solution than phones, gps and scanning. Even many preschool kids can use these.




3952 posts

Uber Geek


  #2524747 17-Jul-2020 13:41
Couple of us have had input on it on the official app thread

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=161&topicid=270639&page_no=24#2524566 

 

 

 

Bluetooth. Only good if you got all the teeth and no holes :)

765 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2524801 17-Jul-2020 14:54
It's effectively a location tracking ID Card in embryo, the Secret Policeman's technology-enabled wet dream.

 

No thanks.

 
 
 
 


224 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2524804 17-Jul-2020 15:07
Ugh!

16410 posts

Uber Geek


  #2524822 17-Jul-2020 16:00
Is this the same thing that Rob Fyfe ex air nz ceo, was going on about on TVNZs Q&A in the weekend.?

5283 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2524825 17-Jul-2020 16:03
Why the hell would this thing cost $100 million?

gzt



11493 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2524828 17-Jul-2020 16:04
mattwnz: Is this the same thing that Rob Fyfe ex air nz ceo, was going on about on TVNZs Q&A in the weekend.?

Think so. Fyfe was mentioned in at least one article I read. Keen to see that interview if someone has a link

1758 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2524829 17-Jul-2020 16:05
The key problem with this concept which is not a way I have seen BLE used before (as both a beacon and receiver) is that it does not locate where anyone is, just if you have been in proximity of a specific person.  This technology assumes that the only way Covid19 is transmitted is by close proximity.  We know this is not true, and so you could walk into a restaurant that somebody was just at 10 seconds behind and you will never be included in the tracing.  This also never shows where you actually did cross paths with a person, that would need to be worked out manually.

And none of this even touches on the fundamental issues of RSSI capture and how turning you body one way or wearing it under garments/in a specific pocket would lead to falsely including or excluding people.  To me the BLE option works only if each shop has a receiver stationary in store.  Thats not going to happen though..

 
 
 
 


gzt



11493 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2524830 17-Jul-2020 16:05
DarthKermit:

Why the hell would this thing cost $100 million?


It's a good question. Mostly for support and logistics I expect.

gzt



11493 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2524833 17-Jul-2020 16:09
itxtme: To me the BLE option works only if each shop has a receiver stationary in store.

I think that's the idea here. A store can use exactly the same tech as a person. A small dairy could tape one to the counter or a doorway for example. It only needs to be retrieved for analysis if there is an issue.

4463 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2524836 17-Jul-2020 16:13
Maybe they could just microchip everybody.

 

Works for cats and dogs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Please note this is tongue-in-cheek).




3982 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2524837 17-Jul-2020 16:17
DarthKermit:

Why the hell would this thing cost $100 million?



What the hell is your costed proposal?

5 million people X $20 per person seems extremely reasonable to supply, deploy and run such a system.

