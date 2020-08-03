Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness Mask suggestions for future proofing.


730 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#273078 3-Aug-2020 11:31
Send private message quote this post

Hi Everyone,

 

I want to buy/make a mask(s) for my family should I need to use one to go out if the worst happens and we get community spread.

Are there any good deals on single-use (not preferred) or any reasonably priced reusable ones?

 

Happy to have a conversation around the efficiency of cloth masks, I am aware they're really quite ineffective in a hospital environment at stopping viral type illnesses but it's still better than nothing at all.

I was looking at this..  but at $25 for 7 single use filters that's going to be really expensive really quickly.

What do you guys have on-hand?

Please note I tried to ask this elsewhere and the response was:"Just rely on deliveries". People have short memories, deliveries were horrendously unreliable and had to booked weeks in advance during lockdown plus my work in IT means I am an 'essential business' and will need to do travel/meet with people should we go into another L4 lockdown. 

29090 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2533612 3-Aug-2020 11:41
Send private message quote this post

Have you looked at the Cactus masks? https://cactusoutdoor.co.nz/products/cactus-face-mask

 

You get the benefit of a cloth style reusable mast but with N95/P2 benefits.

 

 

4627 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2533613 3-Aug-2020 11:48
Send private message quote this post

If you are looking for cloth masks, Annah Stretton sells them on their own site as well as on The Market

https://themarket.com/nz/search?s=Cotton%20masks&sc=s

 

If you join The Market for the free trial period you then get free shipping if buying over a certain amount, plus $20 referral discount using a code (my referral code is https://themarket.com/nz/referral?rkey=32781a44662c8a2d3f913c5acbd8d285)

Well-priced and have a space to add a filter if you wish... Plus they gift one set to a needy org for each one purchased.

 
 
 
 




730 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2533617 3-Aug-2020 11:52
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

 

Have you looked at the Cactus masks? https://cactusoutdoor.co.nz/products/cactus-face-mask

 

You get the benefit of a cloth style reusable mast but with N95/P2 benefits.

 

 

Yes, but I am confused, at $45 I would expect it to be reusable?

 

As it's got a built in filter which can't be replaced so unless I don't understand when it's been used for a few days the entire $45 mask needs to be thrown out?

 

From the 'care' section of the website:
"Filter life primarily depends on air conditions, daily user usage (hrs) and rate of breathing. But in heavy smoke conditions with high usage (hrs/day) it is more likely the user will need to change the mask once or twice a week."

So to me it would only last a week or two before needing to be thrown out? Please correct me if I am misunderstanding!

 

 

 

jonathan18 - I think their website is broken. I went to use that link and it said https://i.ibb.co/pvrg7RL/image.png... Stupid thing. Thanks though!

4025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2533619 3-Aug-2020 11:53
Send private message quote this post

We were dished out 2 packs of reusables via a supplier in the US quite early on.

 

They're basically underwear for the face. The same cotton materials. But boring while rectangles with overlocked expanding loops

 

Labelled as containing silver and copper (presumably the cloth is treated in nitrates) and machine washable up to 15 times before discard.

 

I've seen numerous DIY patterns online if you are handy, resembling what many in the US use with the curved front and a seam down the nose. And others that you line with a disposable surgical to make em look not so doctor-ish but increase the protection factor. Or with a secondary gause so your outter can be messed with a bit more while the inner can remain the target 'dirty' zone if it were.

 

In either case I guess we have to take on board that they don't last forever. Washing or not. And the less people consider how they're actually applying and using throughout the day the less positive results will be.

130 posts

Master Geek


  #2533647 3-Aug-2020 12:16
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

 

Have you looked at the Cactus masks? https://cactusoutdoor.co.nz/products/cactus-face-mask

 

You get the benefit of a cloth style reusable mast but with N95/P2 benefits.

 

 

But do note this one is not washable.  The filter is sealed into the mask, you cannot wash the filters or they lose their effectiveness (e.g. static)

130 posts

Master Geek


  #2533649 3-Aug-2020 12:20
Send private message quote this post

We got ours from here:

 

https://www.meoair.com/

 

You can replace the filters.  Im sure the filters can give a fair amount of life before you need to change them.

