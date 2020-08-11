Am I reading this correctly?
Right: SPH/-.25 CYL/-.25 Axis/40 Add/1.25 PD/33.0
Left: SPH/-.50 CYL/0.00 Axis/00 Add/1.25 PD/33.5
Not an optometrist, but I've read those things a few times to try to order glasses online. Looks about right. Use the near PD if you're ordering reading glasses.
As an aside, even though I got the prescription right I find glasses made by my optometrist are generally much better. Half the time or more the glasses from online retailers come back with the lenses created incorrectly, when tested by my optometrist in his fancy testing machine. I don't bother with online glasses any more. My eyes are pretty sensitive to lenses being wrong though, I can easily see a 0.25 error.
timmmay:
Not an optometrist, but I've read those things a few times to try to order glasses online. Looks about right. Use the near PD if you're ordering reading glasses.
As an aside, even though I got the prescription right I find glasses made by my optometrist are generally much better. Half the time or more the glasses from online retailers come back with the lenses created incorrectly, when tested by my optometrist in his fancy testing machine. I don't bother with online glasses any more. My eyes are pretty sensitive to lenses being wrong though, I can easily see a 0.25 error.
Thanks.
Just wanting to order a couple cheap pairs online for outdoor use. I paid $945 from my local Opt & am paranoid they'll break while working outdoors or drop off while fishing.
MrBBEye:
Just wanting to order a couple cheap pairs online for outdoor use. I paid $945 from my local Opt & am paranoid they'll break while working outdoors or drop off while fishing.
Yeah should be fine for that sort of thing. I'd suggest not going super el cheapo, from memory clearly contacts nz were relatively good of the online vendors.