Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessUnderstanding my Glasses Perscription


160 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#273238 11-Aug-2020 20:57
quote this post

 

Am I reading this correctly?

 

 

 

Right:  SPH/-.25  CYL/-.25  Axis/40  Add/1.25  PD/33.0
Left:    SPH/-.50  CYL/0.00 Axis/00  Add/1.25  PD/33.5

Create new topic
16220 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2538862 11-Aug-2020 21:06
Send private message quote this post

Not an optometrist, but I've read those things a few times to try to order glasses online. Looks about right. Use the near PD if you're ordering reading glasses.

 

As an aside, even though I got the prescription right I find glasses made by my optometrist are generally much better. Half the time or more the glasses from online retailers come back with the lenses created incorrectly, when tested by my optometrist in his fancy testing machine. I don't bother with online glasses any more. My eyes are pretty sensitive to lenses being wrong though, I can easily see a 0.25 error.



160 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2538903 11-Aug-2020 21:51
quote this post

timmmay:

 

Not an optometrist, but I've read those things a few times to try to order glasses online. Looks about right. Use the near PD if you're ordering reading glasses.

 

As an aside, even though I got the prescription right I find glasses made by my optometrist are generally much better. Half the time or more the glasses from online retailers come back with the lenses created incorrectly, when tested by my optometrist in his fancy testing machine. I don't bother with online glasses any more. My eyes are pretty sensitive to lenses being wrong though, I can easily see a 0.25 error.

 

 

Thanks.

 

Just wanting to order a couple cheap pairs online for outdoor use. I paid $945 from my local Opt & am paranoid they'll break while working outdoors or drop off while fishing.

 
 
 
 


16220 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2538980 11-Aug-2020 22:54
Send private message quote this post

MrBBEye:

 

Just wanting to order a couple cheap pairs online for outdoor use. I paid $945 from my local Opt & am paranoid they'll break while working outdoors or drop off while fishing.

 

 

Yeah should be fine for that sort of thing. I'd suggest not going super el cheapo, from memory clearly contacts nz were relatively good of the online vendors.

Create new topic




News »

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.