Not an optometrist, but I've read those things a few times to try to order glasses online. Looks about right. Use the near PD if you're ordering reading glasses.

As an aside, even though I got the prescription right I find glasses made by my optometrist are generally much better. Half the time or more the glasses from online retailers come back with the lenses created incorrectly, when tested by my optometrist in his fancy testing machine. I don't bother with online glasses any more. My eyes are pretty sensitive to lenses being wrong though, I can easily see a 0.25 error.