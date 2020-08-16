Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessCovid19 positive news discussion

neb



2632 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#273324 16-Aug-2020 17:25
Send private message quote this post

Given some comments on the negative effects on some people of the main Covid19 discussion thread, I thought I'd have a go starting a thread specifically for covering non-negative aspects of Covid19. This one is purely for discussing the non-distressing aspects, tips on how to cope, humour, and generally avoiding getting into "we're-all-going-to-die" type material. To start things off, a link to a new IMDB entry for a reality TV show, The 1pm Daily Update. Based on the reviews it's quite good.

Create new topic
292 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2542439 16-Aug-2020 17:28
Send private message quote this post

My partner who works at Rebel Sport loves that she can tell customers to back right off a couple of meters because of Covid-19. She's a firm believer in personal space. 

Devastation by stupidity
12508 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2542465 16-Aug-2020 17:56
Send private message quote this post

My hand hygiene has improved enormously.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

 
 
 
 


21232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542478 16-Aug-2020 18:35
Send private message quote this post

While this outbreak is not ideal, I feel its helped some get past the "its over" tag. Minimum, IMHO, its here for 2 years, in some form or other. A vaccine arrives, the globe wont get it in 5 minutes, its a long haul. When its L1 or 2, enjoy, but don't take it for granted.

3276 posts

Uber Geek


  #2542480 16-Aug-2020 18:41
Send private message quote this post

My wife says i was made for a life of shutdowns as i hate going out anywhere and now i have a ready excuse when people and relatives invite me to places.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

16526 posts

Uber Geek


  #2542484 16-Aug-2020 18:47
Send private message quote this post

tdgeek:

 

While this outbreak is not ideal, I feel its helped some get past the "its over" tag. Minimum, IMHO, its here for 2 years, in some form or other. A vaccine arrives, the globe wont get it in 5 minutes, its a long haul. When its L1 or 2, enjoy, but don't take it for granted.

 

 

 

 

The problem is NZ can't keep going into level 3 or 4 each time a case sneaks in, due to us not picking the outbreak in time.

 

There needs to be a plan on how to manage new cases getting through. Whether this means us having to live in a level 1.5, which means masks and recording our movements with apps etc, which should reduce the R0 rate if  case gets through, and mean that outbreaks will be reduced in size when they are detected. This cluster looks like it is  going to be at least 50, because of the 2 + week delay in detecting it while in level 1, and  probably over 100 people will be infected IMO. Plus we need more robust procedures at the borders, and everyone working around the border needs testing regularly, including airline workers, and all staff wearing masks. Maybe it also means restricting people entering the country, to more manageable numbers. Our international tourism is going to be limited no matter what happens. Would be interested to hear other peoples ideas on how we can do this.

 

But IMO the elimination approach needs to continue, and it is the right one for NZ and the economy, and it does work. I am feeling positive that we can live in a Covid free NZ for the next few years until a vaccine comes along.


21232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542485 16-Aug-2020 18:50
Send private message quote this post

vexxxboy:

 

My wife says i was made for a life of shutdowns as i hate going out anywhere and now i have a ready excuse when people and relatives invite me to places.

 

 

:-)  Im a bit like that. Out all day today with mates, was great, but Im also happy in my own company. The lockdown didn't affect me. But I do feel for those that need others and plenty of outside contact. That's tough when the choices are forced against them

3260 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2542486 16-Aug-2020 18:53
Send private message quote this post

I like the fact its shown the true value of the Fibre network that has been built with so many people working from home and that it is now a new normal with a lot of work places.

Create new topic




News »

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.