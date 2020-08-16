tdgeek: While this outbreak is not ideal, I feel its helped some get past the "its over" tag. Minimum, IMHO, its here for 2 years, in some form or other. A vaccine arrives, the globe wont get it in 5 minutes, its a long haul. When its L1 or 2, enjoy, but don't take it for granted.

The problem is NZ can't keep going into level 3 or 4 each time a case sneaks in, due to us not picking the outbreak in time.

There needs to be a plan on how to manage new cases getting through. Whether this means us having to live in a level 1.5, which means masks and recording our movements with apps etc, which should reduce the R0 rate if case gets through, and mean that outbreaks will be reduced in size when they are detected. This cluster looks like it is going to be at least 50, because of the 2 + week delay in detecting it while in level 1, and probably over 100 people will be infected IMO. Plus we need more robust procedures at the borders, and everyone working around the border needs testing regularly, including airline workers, and all staff wearing masks. Maybe it also means restricting people entering the country, to more manageable numbers. Our international tourism is going to be limited no matter what happens. Would be interested to hear other peoples ideas on how we can do this.

But IMO the elimination approach needs to continue, and it is the right one for NZ and the economy, and it does work. I am feeling positive that we can live in a Covid free NZ for the next few years until a vaccine comes along.