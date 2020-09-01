Partner is having on and off wisdom teeth pain and she has been to two dentists who have told her that they will need to be taken out sooner rather than later.

The problem is that both dentists have told her that the risk of nerve damage is high as her nerves are very close to the wisdom teeth, so I suspect she will need to have it done by a specialist.

She isn't with any health insurance. :/

The question(s) I have are, has anyone in the Auckland region or anywhere else been to a specialist for wisdom teeth removal, anyone you can recommend?

What are the costs for such things?

Is there any way of getting the funding other than saving for it? ask ACC? or a loan ect?

Should we just look at going to Fiji and having them removed there due to costs?

Any wisdom please and thank you