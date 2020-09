There are so so so many things wrong with what has happened with this hospital from the previous Government and the current Government that it really beggars belief.

Funding on a population basis (but failing to undertake a Census properly)

Not making capital exceptions for rebuild due to Acts of God.

Allowing additional funding for budget overruns for NZTA projects but not for building hospitals.

Still applying high hurdle rates for DHB budgets when interest rates have plummeted. I thought that ComCom was bad and slow and myopic but the MOH and Treasury take it to a whole new level.