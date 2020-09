Perhaps they are left over active 1's?



I wasn't sure on a smart watch, but was lucky to be gifted an Active 2, and just love it. Great for tracking my runs, walks, and bike rides and keeping track through the health app.



Sorry can't specifically help on the Aussie watch variant, but have not generally heard good things about Dick Smith's service, particularly after sales. Perhaps paying a few more dollars from a NZ retailer would be worth it for the after sales support.



There is also the new Galaxy watch out, not sure of the price difference though. Suggest you get the latest model you can afford.







Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman