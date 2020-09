Been using a Garmin Instinct since they came out 2 years ago.

Zero issues with it. Seems accurate on HR and GPS aspects. Handle the abuse I give it without missing a beat. Battery life is about 5-7 days with combined normal use and GPS tracking of activities.

Garmin Connect app and website are good with many more features and things to look at than you'll realistically ever need. Interfaces with Strava nicely (if it's not on Strava did you even do it?).

If I was going to upgrade, I'd go for the Instinct Solar to increase the battery life a bit, but I'm not needing to upgrade currently.

Second vote for the DCRainmaker site. Very in depth reviews and honest real use opinions.

I guess as far as the wide range of internet opinions go, what you need to figure out is what you need it to do for you. For example, if you are a triathlete, the Instinct is not the solution for you as it doesn't do "multisport" activities in one hit like I believe the Fenix and some others do. But since I don't multisport (I run, bike and occasionally swim as independent activites), it's fine for me.

Some activity tracking isn't as practical as you'd hope. Snowboarding for example doesn't work for me as my wrist guards keep pushing the start and stop buttons. I could run it in "over-the-jacket" mode but then I don't get HR. Pick your battles I guess, so I lock the buttons and just track normal rather than activity specific.

Also, when swimming, breaststroke struggles to get GPS with your arms under the water the whole time whereas freestyle etc will grab the GPS signal each stroke quite happily.

Overall, I'm very happy with mine and even two years on, still find the odd new/additional feature that I didn't know about.