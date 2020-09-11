Hi.

Have you, or do you feel comfortable, with having a pretty honest and direct conversation with your existing GP? If you haven't and feel comfortable, then do so. If you don't feel comfortable, in my opinion, it's time to change.

Finding a good GP can be a bit of a challenge. Not because there aren't loads of good, capable, competent doctors around, but that sometimes, it's about "meshing". I feel very comfortable with my GP, and he's not perfect, but I don't feel uncomfortable raising issues with him, and I also feel I could be honest if I felt he wasn't meeting my needs well for a particular issue.

I think 2 years is a long time to be feeling unwell, and I'm like you, I think searching around on the internet for non specific symptoms (or even specific ones) may having you finding you have a disease that only 1 in 100M people have :)

In my experience, general unwellness, is approached by GP's with some basic tests, and then making your sure your basics are looked after. Sleep, Weight, exercise, changes in diet, changes in bowel activity (These and other things can be difficult to talk about etc, but trust me when I tell you, don't leave these things out of discussions with your doctor, find a doctor you are OK discussing even the grossest or embarrassing symptoms with).

Bottom line is.. This is YOUR health, you are primarily responsible for it, and if you feel you aren't getting appropriate care, I think you should look at alternatives or at the very least, have a very direct (respectful but firm) conversation with your existing GP, and ask him to make a plan you both agree to.

One thing to add, and I know this from experience as my wife is a GP (not mine!), the amount of time GP's get with patients is getting lower and lower, due to financial pressures. If you have a longstanding issue(s), or want more time with the GP, book a double appointment slot, this gives both of you more time to explore/discuss solutions, and potential issues..

Good luck!