So I've had another birthday and have generally felt unwell for the past two years. I'm a bit tired of seeing my GP every other month, I know he's doing his best, but it seems like I get a blood test which comes back normal, and try some slightly different pills. I'm loathe to google things as you get so many different answers.
So at what point do you change? And how do you approach it? Make an appointment and ask them to go over your previous notes of the last two years? I think I'm going to have to start writing things down as I can't remember half the stuff!