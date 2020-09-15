G'day all.



I wonder if any recent users of the Specsavers 50% off golden ticket could advise me whether it also applies to lens options, and if there are any 'gotchas' at all in this deal?



I want to turn up with exactly the right amount, and not suddenly find I'm paying more to get what I thought I had enough for, ya know? When I got my recent pair (that gave me the golden ticket to use on a second pair) the amount I paid for my lens options was more than any math I could manage from the prices listed on the Specsavers site. It turns out those prices were merely the minimum, and the actual price varies depending on the interrelationships between the frames and lens options I picked.



So, I'd like to make sure I don't run into any... similar lack of clarity with the Golden Ticket :-)



