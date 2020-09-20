Hey guys, I've decided I want to get abs. Not necessarily keep them, just see if I can get them.

Some info

aged 35 male

weight 74ish kg

height 177cm

active job

crossfit 4 or 5 times a week, but not massive weights, think 45max clean 55ish max squat dead etc I know I know light as

Restrictions would be my laziness, prepackaged etc is best

Timeframe I dunno by spring?

Likes/dislikes quite happy with eating the same every day, easier the better

Budget cheap as please





heres my current diet

3 coffees a day with a little milk non negoitable

2 of the following:

muesli and yoghurt

one square meal bar

small tuna and single serve rice cup

tuna and beans in tin



2 bananas throughout the day



chicken or eggs and veges for tea



should I try and drop some carbs or fat? up protein? my main goal is to shred, not fussed about gaining mass I'm just squishy.



Thanks for reading!