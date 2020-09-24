Hey guys,

Picked up an OPPO Watch today and I really like it. However Google Fit appears to be recording/sync'ing inaccurate heart rate information from the OPPO Watch due to what appears to be very slow/sporadic syncing ranging from every 10mins up to once an hour. There seems to be no schedule or ability to force a sync or to change the frequency of sync'ing from watch to phone, seems to be just whenever Lord Google decides.

During a high intensity cardio session, Google Fit on my watch recorded a max BPM of 110, where as a manual pulse check recorded a BPM of 160 along with the OPPO app recording 165.

Anyone have the OPPO Watch and have found Google Fit's tracking data to be considerably off the mark? I'm currently using OPPO's HeyTap Health App along with OPPO's native tracking apps on the watch and whilst they're much more accurate, they're also a little clunky.

Cheers.