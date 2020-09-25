Went out to visit an elderly relation yesterday and found out she has unplugged the majority of the electronics in her house: The TV, Wifi, phone, laptop, radios etc as she believes she is suffering from EHS. She’s in her 70s and has been unwell for most of her life after getting a mosquito bite in Thailand while on holiday in her early 20s and suffers from Chronic fatigue syndrome among myriad other ailments.

She says that ever since getting a titanium hip replacement last year, electronic devices give her headache, tingling and burning sensations etc

I know that EHS isn’t a recognised condition, and that to me is nether here nor there. But it worries me as she’s currently not wearing her St Johns alarm bracelet which considering she lives alone, isn’t ideal

Shes found someone who is coming out to alter some of the wiring in her house in order to “fix” the issue which to me seems unlikely as a solution and seems more of a scam. However if it has a placebo effect and some how alleviates the problem well that’s at least good.

just wondering if anyone can offer insight.





with thanks.