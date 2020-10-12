Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sleeping Bag Recommendations
networkn

23348 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#277378 12-Oct-2020 09:17


 

 

So, this weekend we went "camping" at a rundown lodge in National Park. The first night in my sleeping bag, I was more or less warm enough, but the second night it was somewhat colder and I struggled to get warm. I should possibly have put more clothes on, but I prefer sleeping lightly clothed and since we need to replace at least one kids sleeping bags I was thinking about giving them ours, and "upgrading".  My current one says it's rated 5-15 degrees. I do most of my camping in the warmer months, but occasionally, I do end up camping in the winter months too.

 

There are a *lot* of options and I am not sure if I should get something suitable for -2c or if most of the time it will end up being too hot.

 

I found a super light weight option for $220 which was 800 grams (about half the weight of my current one) that does -2c.

 

Anyone able to make some general recommendations? My wife isn't keen for me to upgrade as she thinks a higher rated one will be too hot most of the time, and our current ones are a set that zip together (though I can't recall ever using it). One of the guys camping with us, said he has a down 4 seasons one, and in summer he uses his liner as a sleeping bag, and the actual sleeping bag as a duvet, which seems a reasonable idea.

 

I have a fairly low threshold for cold discomfort.

 

Thanks.


 
 
 
 

blackjack17
1124 posts

Uber Geek


  #2582856 12-Oct-2020 09:30


I have the opposite issue, a heavy duty down sleeping bag that is good down to around -15.  Great when winter camping but I cook in huts when the fire is going.  Fortunately it has no down on the underside so I can sleep in the bag upside down.

 

Instead of upgrading your sleeping bag have you thought about a thermal liner?

 

https://www.bivouac.co.nz/sea-to-summit-thermolite-reactor-compact-plus-liner.html 

 

$80 and increases the bag temp by up to 11C.  Works well for my wife, plus it keeps the bag clean from body oils.




networkn

23348 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2582857 12-Oct-2020 09:32


Yeah, I guess a liner could be an option I guess, though we do need one more sleeping bag regardless. 

 

 

 
 
 
 


sbiddle
29251 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2582859 12-Oct-2020 09:39


Have you considered just getting a sleeping bag inner/liner to increase the warmth when needed?

 

My sleeping bag is still IMHO the best idea Macpac ever came up with (but they dumped the idea a long time ago because it sold poorly). My sleeping bag only has down at the top, and fits a sleeping mat in the sleeve at the bottom. As compressed down doesn't really generate any warmth and you will have a sleeping mat if going tramping and sleeping in a tent it means the sleeping bag offers the same level of warmth but is 1/2 the weight and 1/2 the size. The great thing about this bag is that when you are simply using it as a sleeping bag indoors that you can effectively regulate the warmth by moving around in the bag - rotate the bag slightly and you'll have some of the bottom on top of you and some down on top which makes it great in warmer months. If it's even warmer you can just put all the down underneath.

knoydart
892 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2582862 12-Oct-2020 09:41


Even if you replace your bad, a liner is great to keep the bag clean(er) none the less. It allows an extra layer option for not much weight gain. 

 

Sleeping bags generally come with down or man made fill. I've had my summer down bag refilled by Twin Needle in Chch, who used to be the NZ Macpac machinists. A good option to refresh the kit you currently have rather than going for a new bag. 

sbiddle
29251 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2582863 12-Oct-2020 09:41


blackjack17:

 

I have the opposite issue, a heavy duty down sleeping bag that is good down to around -15.  Great when winter camping but I cook in huts when the fire is going.  Fortunately it has no down on the underside so I can sleep in the bag upside down.

 

 

How ironic you replied at the same time as me and have one of the same bags. We're probably the only two people who think this idea was amazing! Does anybody actually make a sleeping bag like this now?

 

 

netspanner
292 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2582869 12-Oct-2020 09:49


I also recommend the Sea to summit thermal liner. I have the extreme one, and its awesome. I would buy it over the lesser ones. I also have a winter and summer bag. The liner and the summer bag are great for lots of temps, and its also great in the winter bag.

networkn

23348 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2582897 12-Oct-2020 10:10


One thing I don't really get is the prolific nature of the mummy shape. My current bag is rectangular and as someone who prefers to sleep splayed, it seems restrictive. 

 

Re liner, yes it seems like a good option, however, it seems like it would almost mostly be the size of another sleeping bag, as opposed to an all in one solution.

 

 





