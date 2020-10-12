So, this weekend we went "camping" at a rundown lodge in National Park. The first night in my sleeping bag, I was more or less warm enough, but the second night it was somewhat colder and I struggled to get warm. I should possibly have put more clothes on, but I prefer sleeping lightly clothed and since we need to replace at least one kids sleeping bags I was thinking about giving them ours, and "upgrading". My current one says it's rated 5-15 degrees. I do most of my camping in the warmer months, but occasionally, I do end up camping in the winter months too.

There are a *lot* of options and I am not sure if I should get something suitable for -2c or if most of the time it will end up being too hot.

I found a super light weight option for $220 which was 800 grams (about half the weight of my current one) that does -2c.

Anyone able to make some general recommendations? My wife isn't keen for me to upgrade as she thinks a higher rated one will be too hot most of the time, and our current ones are a set that zip together (though I can't recall ever using it). One of the guys camping with us, said he has a down 4 seasons one, and in summer he uses his liner as a sleeping bag, and the actual sleeping bag as a duvet, which seems a reasonable idea.

I have a fairly low threshold for cold discomfort.

Thanks.