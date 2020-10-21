AaylaSecura

I just had my first appointment (which didn’t feel like it did anything), and that was $155 for 12 minutes! It sounds excessive. He said their normal consultation is $75 but because this equipment is very expensive they charge double when using it.
My questions are:
- do other chiropractors also charge double to use the ArthroStim?
- is it reasonable that he said he needs to use that rather than manual treatment because I have “too much” scar tissue?
P.S. I know that many people are against chiropractors and I’m not looking for more options on that. I’m willing to give a chiropractor a shot, but I’d like to hear from someone who has had a positive experience and can tell me if these prices and the need for an instrument sound reasonable.