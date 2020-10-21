AaylaSecura

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Are my chiropractor's fees and suggested treatment reasonable?
#279542 21-Oct-2020 19:11
I’ve been suffering from worsening stiffness and pain in my lower back and neck. After doctors and physio didn’t help, and a friend of mine strongly suggested a chiropractor, I decided to try it. I went with the highest rated one (100 Google reviews, all 5 stars) in my area. After an initial consultation he said I have lots of scar tissue all over my body and a pronating left ankle, which has caused hip misalignment. He said that to start with he needs to use the ArthroStim device for about 8 weeks to break down the scar tissue.

I just had my first appointment (which didn’t feel like it did anything), and that was $155 for 12 minutes! It sounds excessive. He said their normal consultation is $75 but because this equipment is very expensive they charge double when using it.

My questions are:
- do other chiropractors also charge double to use the ArthroStim?
- is it reasonable that he said he needs to use that rather than manual treatment because I have “too much” scar tissue?

P.S. I know that many people are against chiropractors and I’m not looking for more options on that. I’m willing to give a chiropractor a shot, but I’d like to hear from someone who has had a positive experience and can tell me if these prices and the need for an instrument sound reasonable.

  #2590014 21-Oct-2020 20:04
The value decision is entirely up to you since you're paying for a placebo?

  #2590016 21-Oct-2020 20:17
If your physio isn't helping, you're at the wrong physio.

 
 
 
 


  #2590017 21-Oct-2020 20:19
Batwing:

The value decision is entirely up to you since you're paying for a placebo?


As I said, I do not require opinions on whether it’s a placebo, a scam or not. I’ve read plenty of these. My question was very specific: in New Zealand, do other chiropractors charge double for ArthroStim.

martyyn: If your physio isn't helping, you're at the wrong physio.


Perhaps, or perhaps my problem is different. Physios can’t fix everything, chiros can’t fix everything, doctors can’t fix everything.

  #2590021 21-Oct-2020 20:31
I’ve been to chiropractors many times with great long lasting success. I’ve never had the ArthroStim (nor heard of it until your posting) so cannot comment on that. Would be good to ring around other chiropractic clinics too to find what they charge for the ArthroStim.

Generally, the first appointment is quite long (30mins) as the chiropractor wants to know about your medical history and current issues. The subsequent appointments are short, about 10-15 mins long. I’ve had my best experiences with chiropractors who have undertaken additional training to become a sports chiropractor.

What part of the country are you in?

  #2590024 21-Oct-2020 20:39
Chairopractors are notorious for charging huge amounts of money for very short appointments, and keeping you coming back when there's really nothing wrong with you.

 

See a good osteopath. They have an exhaustive knowledge of the human body, and help with manipulation and exercises, rather than 2 minutes of snap crackle and pop and don't forget to pay on the way out.

 

I can't answer your question sorry. Sounds typical that a chairo would charge as much as they could.

  #2590029 21-Oct-2020 20:52
Seems excessive for 12 minutes of being prodded by something that resembles a low tech Ryobi drill with a two pronged attachment that is used over clothing. How do they know where the relevant bones are? He is making minimum $620 per hour assuming he treats four people an hour. I would be questioning the value of such a low tech treatment as no lasers or anything else involved bar pressure.

However, if you feel that your pain subsides with the treatment and you can afford it, then no need to ask anyone. Personally I would be asking other chiropractors for their prices, but if they all decide on a similar charge then the question remains as to how much value it is to you.

  #2590038 21-Oct-2020 21:03
Eva888: Seems excessive for 12 minutes of being prodded by something that resembles a low tech Ryobi drill with a two pronged attachment that is used over clothing. How do they know where the relevant bones are? He is making minimum $620 per hour assuming he treats four people an hour. I would be questioning the value of such a low tech treatment as no lasers or anything else involved bar pressure.

However, if you feel that your pain subsides with the treatment and you can afford it, then no need to ask anyone. Personally I would be asking other chiropractors for their prices, but if they all decide on a similar charge then the question remains as to how much value it is to you.

 

They start out with the "extended" 12 minute appointments, and ramp you down to 2 minute appointments at the same price.

