AaylaSecura

I’ve been suffering from worsening stiffness and pain in my lower back and neck. After doctors and physio didn’t help, and a friend of mine strongly suggested a chiropractor, I decided to try it. I went with the highest rated one (100 Google reviews, all 5 stars) in my area. After an initial consultation he said I have lots of scar tissue all over my body and a pronating left ankle, which has caused hip misalignment. He said that to start with he needs to use the ArthroStim device for about 8 weeks to break down the scar tissue.



I just had my first appointment (which didn’t feel like it did anything), and that was $155 for 12 minutes! It sounds excessive. He said their normal consultation is $75 but because this equipment is very expensive they charge double when using it.



My questions are:

- do other chiropractors also charge double to use the ArthroStim?

- is it reasonable that he said he needs to use that rather than manual treatment because I have “too much” scar tissue?



P.S. I know that many people are against chiropractors and I’m not looking for more options on that. I’m willing to give a chiropractor a shot, but I’d like to hear from someone who has had a positive experience and can tell me if these prices and the need for an instrument sound reasonable.