I want to get a smartwatch/wearable activity tracker for my 11 year old but I've spent hours pouring over reviews, without finding answers and hoped this knowledgeable community might be able to help!



Requirements:

- must not require her own phone

- must not always display calories (some of her friends are developing body identity issues so we don't want to make this too visible)

- schedule/reminders would be helpful (e.g. take guitar to school on fridays, etc.)

- GPS visibility would be a bonus!



The Fitbit Ace meets the first two, but I wonder if there is another device that has the last two? I think the Huawei Band 4 needs a phone to connect to (and I'm reluctant to connect it to mine!).



Recommendations would be greatly appreciated! TIA