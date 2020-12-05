Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Smartwatch/ wearable activity tracker for tweens/kids
#280279 5-Dec-2020 21:35
I want to get a smartwatch/wearable activity tracker for my 11 year old but I've spent hours pouring over reviews, without finding answers and hoped this knowledgeable community might be able to help!

Requirements:
- must not require her own phone
- must not always display calories (some of her friends are developing body identity issues so we don't want to make this too visible)
- schedule/reminders would be helpful (e.g. take guitar to school on fridays, etc.)
- GPS visibility would be a bonus!

The Fitbit Ace meets the first two, but I wonder if there is another device that has the last two? I think the Huawei Band 4 needs a phone to connect to (and I'm reluctant to connect it to mine!).

Recommendations would be greatly appreciated! TIA

  #2616817 5-Dec-2020 22:52
How would you easily achieve requirement three while meeting requirement one?

 

Does your daughter have another device such as an iPad? Both my boys have Mi Bands (with the oldest having more recently acquired my old Galaxy watch) while only having them connected to their iPads. I found the times where they haven’t retained a semi-regular connection to the parent device it’s shocking how unsync’d the time got...

  #2616840 6-Dec-2020 06:50
Thanks, Jonathan, She has a Surface, with a Google account which she uses at school. She uses gmail but not the calendar. I could set that up and sync it?

How have you found the Mi? I read a lot of reviews about poor quality (breaking really quickly, broken screens on arrival, etc.).

