Wow. I guess my terrible experience across multiple branches stands out as an exception.

I had an eyesight check and they recommended a change in my prescription for my contacts.. Ordered some new trial lenses in and they ordered the wrong ones. Ordered some more and still managed to order the wrong ones. Said they couldn't get a trial set in my prescription and I'd need to just get a box of each eye (toric disposables which were around $60 per box each). These finally turned up nearly a month later after being shipped from Singapore to their store (most stock comes from Singapore). I found out after a couple of days the new prescription was terrible and gave me nausea and headaches.

Went back to the store who did another check and insisted the new prescription was good but said they'd order new lenses of my old prescription (after 6 weeks of them messing me about I'd actually run out of these). You'd never believe it but they then ordered the wrong lenses again and refused to even take back the wrong disposable lenses as the boxes had been opened. I basically lost it then and went to another store to see if they could sort things out.

They couldn't understand why the other store changed my prescription and weren't surprised it caused issues. Managed to get me some temporary lenses in about 2 days later so I at least had some, and they said they'd get my normal lenses back in in a week or so. They couldn't credit my incorrect lenses either as they were a different store but gave me contact details for Specsavers so they could follow up. Multiple emails and calls to both NZ and Aussie never got a single response from them.

After a week they then said my lenses would still be at least another 2-3 weeks away as they had to come from Singapore!

I then went to another optometrist who I still use who had my lenses at my door the following morning shipped for free from Adelaide via DHL, and the price was around 20% cheaper than Specsavers. Every time I reorder now providing it's by around 3pm they are here the following day on DHL from Adelaide (one exception was a few months ago where they actually took 2 days to arrive!).

My lenses from Specsavers finally turned up around 3 weeks later and I've still never heard back from anybody in the company.