blackjack17

My wife has a front tooth root cannel that needs to be redone (infection) and a front tooth implant that possibly might need replacing due to being right next to the root cannel and lacking in bone around the implant (root cannel was done in NZ after a childhood injury and the implant in Europe related to the same injury).

The dental surgeon has recommended replacing the implant and not getting a second root cannel but instead just getting an implant. This would require a bone transplant (which my wife is concerned about, at least in part it being bovine bone).

Can anyone recommend a specialist dental surgeon in Auckland? (to get a second opinion).

Does any one have any experience with implants where a bone transplant has been needed and would be willing to communicate via email? (to put her mind at ease).

Thank you in advance.