Teeth implants and bone transplants
blackjack17

Uber Geek


#280767 8-Jan-2021 21:29
My wife has a front tooth root cannel that needs to be redone (infection) and a front tooth implant that possibly might need replacing due to being right next to the root cannel and lacking in bone around the implant (root cannel was done in NZ after a childhood injury and the implant in Europe related to the same injury).


The dental surgeon has recommended replacing the implant and not getting a second root cannel but instead just getting an implant.  This would require a bone transplant (which my wife is concerned about, at least in part it being bovine bone).


Can anyone recommend a specialist dental surgeon in Auckland? (to get a second opinion).


Does any one have any experience with implants where a bone transplant has been needed and would be willing to communicate via email? (to put her mind at ease).


 


Thank you in advance.




networkn
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632619 8-Jan-2021 22:35
I can't recommend anyone, sorry, but wow am I sorry for your wife and your wallet.

 

I hope you find someone aweome and that they are so awesome it's as painless and troublefree as possible.

 

 

 

 

Virgil
Dangerous Chocolate
Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632655 9-Jan-2021 08:31
Hey Blackjack, long time no speak and funny it should be about this topic.

 

My wife has had exactly this done, needing a bone transplant to allow implants. We went to Cosmetic Dental in Remuera Rd, and can't recommend them highly enough, the team of Michael and Elizabeth are awesome, friendly, approachable. (Cosmetic Dental 126b Remuera Rd, ph 09 524 2515)

 

It's not cheap of course, and takes a bit of time to grow the bone (approx 6 months from memory) but extremely worth it - the implanted teeth are totally indistinguishable from real teeth both in form and function.

 

Quite happy to put you in touch via email if you like

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

nickb800
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2632682 9-Jan-2021 10:16
Haven't heard of bovine bone for this - can you ask if they can transplant the bone from elsewhere on her body? I had some bone taken from my hip to build up my jaw before adding implants, after a bike crash. Worked out fine

