Stuff article " Christchurch physio's new recovery tool takes off in New Zealand" except it's a total scam.
GSManiac

416 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280805 11-Jan-2021 20:14
Story: https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/prosper/123715310/christchurch-physios-new-recovery-tool-takes-off-in-new-zealand


https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000082317523.html?


This is available as a $70 item from AliExpress.


BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2633856 11-Jan-2021 20:20
Let Stuff know.

GSManiac

416 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2633879 11-Jan-2021 21:01
Also on Reddit

https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/kuw2ny/christchurch_physios_new_recovery_tool_takes_off/

Kraven
677 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2633880 11-Jan-2021 21:01
Definitely a direct from China product, going by the photo in that article the pins on the power adapter aren't insulated for a start...



Oblivian
6649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2633881 11-Jan-2021 21:01
Did some R&D, got them made offshore. Didn't make the maker sign an exclusive agreement. Didn't file for a patent. Doesn't have the funds to issue a lawsuit. So went to stuff anyway?

 

Or is it more likely to be a case of reselling a product, saying it's yours in hope noone notices.

 

What a predicament!

GSManiac

416 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2633883 11-Jan-2021 21:03
Considering these devices have been around for ages, the latter.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74096 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633886 11-Jan-2021 21:07
To be fair the article doesn't say he invented it. The article is clear about being manufactured overseas. He also runs another business with imported goods.

In my opinion the article uses weasel words but is not lying...




Scott3
2838 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2633892 11-Jan-2021 21:14
freitasm: To be fair the article doesn't say he invented it. The article is clear about being manufactured overseas. He also runs another business with imported goods.

In my opinion the article uses weasel words but is not lying...

 

The article uses the words "creating his own product", "manufacturing plan". Quite deceptive in my eyes.



GSManiac

416 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2633893 11-Jan-2021 21:14
“...Since Creating his own product...”
Is very misleading language.

I emailed stuff who have replied that they’re looking into the issue with urgency.

Oblivian
6649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2633894 11-Jan-2021 21:14
See if the Commerce Commission would like stuff use of the wording?

 

Hamish Donkers has sold nearly 3000 massage guns since creating his own product and opening his own business at the start of 2020

 

His favourite part of working for himself is the positive feedback from people who have solved their injury problems using his creation.

 

/edit seems not the only one to notice

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74096 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633896 11-Jan-2021 21:15
Thanks, I had just looked over those passages.




sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633897 11-Jan-2021 21:16
Kraven:

 

Definitely a direct from China product, going by the photo in that article the pins on the power adapter aren't insulated for a start...

 

 

I thought the same thing and was discussing this elsewhere before seeing this thread.

 

I hope somebody complains about this. We know there are simply no excuses for this, and if he is still selling these with non AS/NZ plugs he's looking at a pretty significant fine, and the possibility of having to recall those whole 3000 guns or source replacement power supplies.

 

 

GSManiac

416 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2633899 11-Jan-2021 21:19
He probably switches out the plugs and that is the extent of “his” R&D and manufacturing.

Wakrak
971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2633901 11-Jan-2021 21:23
Some of his customers. Myomend website

 

Bung
4604 posts

Uber Geek


  #2633975 11-Jan-2021 22:33
GSManiac:

 

Also on Reddit

https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/kuw2ny/christchurch_physios_new_recovery_tool_takes_off/

 



From reddit "I wonder how the reporter decided to come up with the story. They are friends on Facebook..."

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74096 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633991 11-Jan-2021 23:47
Removed a statement that could be seen as libel.




