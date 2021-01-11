Story: https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/prosper/123715310/christchurch-physios-new-recovery-tool-takes-off-in-new-zealand
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000082317523.html?
This is available as a $70 item from AliExpress.
Let Stuff know.
Definitely a direct from China product, going by the photo in that article the pins on the power adapter aren't insulated for a start...
Did some R&D, got them made offshore. Didn't make the maker sign an exclusive agreement. Didn't file for a patent. Doesn't have the funds to issue a lawsuit. So went to stuff anyway?
Or is it more likely to be a case of reselling a product, saying it's yours in hope noone notices.
What a predicament!
freitasm: To be fair the article doesn't say he invented it. The article is clear about being manufactured overseas. He also runs another business with imported goods.
In my opinion the article uses weasel words but is not lying...
The article uses the words "creating his own product", "manufacturing plan". Quite deceptive in my eyes.
See if the Commerce Commission would like stuff use of the wording?
Hamish Donkers has sold nearly 3000 massage guns since creating his own product and opening his own business at the start of 2020
His favourite part of working for himself is the positive feedback from people who have solved their injury problems using his creation.
/edit seems not the only one to notice
Kraven:
Definitely a direct from China product, going by the photo in that article the pins on the power adapter aren't insulated for a start...
I thought the same thing and was discussing this elsewhere before seeing this thread.
I hope somebody complains about this. We know there are simply no excuses for this, and if he is still selling these with non AS/NZ plugs he's looking at a pretty significant fine, and the possibility of having to recall those whole 3000 guns or source replacement power supplies.
Some of his customers. Myomend website
GSManiac:
Also on Reddit
https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/kuw2ny/christchurch_physios_new_recovery_tool_takes_off/
