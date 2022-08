I have been referred to a specialist this week and just got a call that the next available slot is 3 months from now. Is this the norm even with private insurance? If it is, I wonder how long the wait is for those without private insurance? If not, can I try calling a few other specialists to see if they have an earlier slot as it is possible that the one my GP recommended is the one with issues?

Or should I exaggerate the pain to get priority? Or better yet just go to ER?