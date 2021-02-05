W.T.F is going on there, Why would you not be monitoring an email account from somebody receiving red flags on an elevated level.
Why did the person sending the email not follow up immediately with a phone call or something.
4 times the safe limit I would have thought that was pretty friken serious.
It just beggars belief the break down that has caused the stress these poor people must be going through.
Oh and by the way we won't bother blood testing until next Tuesday but fear not they will be free.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/local-government/124166642/lies-lies-lies-council-told-at-public-meeting-over-growing-anguish-at-lead---in-water